Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 2022 could be one of the most exciting seasons yet, with totally new cars set to take to the circuits this campaign coming.

It's a year that will be packed with drama and intrigue as we wait to see if Max Verstappen can win another title or if Lewis Hamilton or someone else can claim the crown.

Indeed, there are a number of top drivers who will hope that they have the car to challenge at the right end this year, and Anthony Davidson has identified the 5 he thinks are the current best in the field.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in the Netherlands, he said:

"It’s always difficult to judge because the equipment you drive has a huge influence in this sport.

"But if you are talking about the best five drivers, then of course Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are among them, and I would also put Charles Leclerc among the best.

"If you then mention Carlos Sainz, you already have four.

"And then we have Lando Norris. That makes five."

There's a lot to agree about with this list. Max and Lewis are obviously the main stars after last season but there is a hope that more can mix it with them this coming season.

The Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Sainz looks the strongest driver pairing of all on the grid, whilsth Lando Norris was exceptional for McLaren in 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo will want to underline his talents in 2022, though, whilst if you give Fernando Alonso a sniff at winning or earning podiums you can guarantee he'll be in the mix.

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, will be eager to show his full range of talents now he has a year at Red Bull under his belt, whilst George Russell joins the Mercedes team and will be keen to demonstrate just why they have given him the gig.

News Now - Sport News