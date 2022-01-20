Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former undisputed heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, has been shown to give the current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou tips on how to fight Tyson Fury back in 2019.

The pair recorded a video of which Ngannou then posted as a call out to Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion.

Fury and Ngannou have been sparring each other on social media, tantalising fans with the prospect of a mega crossover fight.

Tyson, who is one of the most respected men in boxing these days, seems to know exactly hat it would take to beat Fury, showing Ngannou exactly what would be needed back in 2019.

In the video Tyson, 55, says:

“With Fury, he punches long. So, when he punches long, you’ve gotta go with the short punches to the side.

“Hit him around with power punches to the body.”

This Saturday at UFC 270 Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title against Cyril Gane in an eagerly anticipated fight.

If Ngannou is victorious then the rumours of a fight between him and Fury may start to materalise. It was only two weeks ago when Fury posted a mock poster of a fight between himself and Ngannou on Twitter. To which he tagged Ngannou and UFC President, Dana White.

Ngannou replied to this post saying, “How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do that favour.”

This exchange continued as Fury replied, “You want to come into my world, calling me and Deontay Wilder out to a boxing match.

“What I can guarantee (is) you would be knocked out and also paid your highest purse to be so! So have a think.”

Ngannou ended the exchange by saying; “After I handle my business on Jan 22, I’ll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon, or a phone booth.”

Ngannou was recently asked in a press conference if he would rather fight Jon Jones or Tyson Fury in his next fight to which he replied:

“If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.”

Fury currently does not have a scheduled fight with potential fights being discussed with Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk. Could Ngannou be his next fight if he is victorious this Saturday?

