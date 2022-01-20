Leeds transfer news: 'Complicated' Whites problem after £15m bid for star Orta 'admires'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United may find it difficult to strike a January deal for Brenden Aaronson thanks to Red Bull Salzburg's progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Aaronson's current employers are set to face German giants Bayern Munich in the last 16 next month thanks to finishing in the runners-up position in Group G.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

It has emerged, via The Athletic, that Leeds have seen a £15million offer for Aaronson rejected by Salzburg.

The report suggests the Whites remain determined to sign the American but he also has other suitors in Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and Italian giants AC Milan.

It has been revealed that Leeds sporting director Victor Orta is a 'long-time admirer of Aaronson' and remains keen to draft a senior central midfielder into head coach Marcelo Bielsa's squad for the first time since Adam Forshaw joined from Brentford four years ago.

LeedsLive reporter Beren Cross has claimed the 15-cap United States international is the Whites' 'top and only target right now', with an improved bid set to be lodged.

Aaronson's links to Elland Road surfaced in the Sunday People before the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year.

The report stated the attacking midfielder's athletic attributes are a key reason for working his way onto Leeds' radar.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Aaronson?

O'Rourke believes Salzburg's impressive performance in Europe's elite club competition could seriously hamper Leeds' chances of being able to prise Aaronson away from the Austrian club.

The journalist feels the 21-year-old's current employers will fight to keep their influential stars, including Aaronson, at the club ahead of taking on Bayern Munich in the first round of the knockout stages.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, it's complicated now because RB Salzburg qualified for the next round of the Champions League so they'll be keen to keep hold of their best players."

Are Leeds likely to buy Aaronson this month?

Leeds already knew it would be tough to prise Aaronson away from Salzburg before they even placed their opening bid as it was understood the Austrian Bundesliga side are planning to keep the youngster on their books until the end of the season.

Salzburg are also in a strong negotiating position as his contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, so they are in no desperate need to sell one of their biggest assets.

Cross has suggested Salzburg will not be interested in sanctioning a deal due to the club having 'the chance to make some history'.

However, the Leeds have potentially been boosted in their pursuit of Aaronson as he has previously revealed his dream is to play in the Premier League.

