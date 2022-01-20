Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: More Changes to Shadowy Husks Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released into the game in February 2022, and details have been leaked regarding extra nerfs that have been made to the Shadowy Husks.

We found out via prior leaks that the new creatures would be coming to the game as part of the 2.5 Update of Genshin Impact.

With these new leaks confirming even further nerfs to the monsters, certain Genshin Impact players will be happy that their mains may be more viable against them.

Here's everything you need to know about the changes that will be coming to the Shadowy Husks before they're released as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Shadowy Husk Nerfs

Prominent Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha revealed the following on social media with regards to the changes that had been implemented during the 2.5 Beta:

Shadowy Husk Changes

Husks now lose HP upon hitting a player with a shield (doesn't occur if the shield breaks)

The Pyro Husks' Shield now rapidly drains over time and the shield itself also got nerfed.

The amount of healing the hydro husk receives was nerfed

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Elemental Burst Buffs Have Been Leaked

The Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord also had some translated information from Chinese tutorials in the game that was also revealed publicly by UBatcha:

Hydro Husk - After its attacks land on a character protected by a shield, it will sacrifice a portion of its own HP to generate healing ripples that continuously regenerate HP for itself as well as the Husks nearby. This healing effect can stack multiple times.

- After its attacks land on a character protected by a shield, it will sacrifice a portion of its own HP to generate healing ripples that continuously regenerate HP for itself as well as the Husks nearby. This healing effect can stack multiple times. Cryo Husk - After its attacks land on a character protected by a shield, it will sacrifice a portion of its HP to change its weapon stance for a given period of time, to a shield that defends against damage and buffs its attack. The attack buff can be stacked multiple times.

- After its attacks land on a character protected by a shield, it will sacrifice a portion of its HP to change its weapon stance for a given period of time, to a shield that defends against damage and buffs its attack. The attack buff can be stacked multiple times. Pyro Husk - When its attack hits a character who is protected by a shield, it sacrifices a portion of its HP and creates a shield for itself and nearby husks.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Everything You Need to Know About Cyno

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News