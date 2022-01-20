New Information On Liverpool's 'False Positive' Covid Tests Before Arsenal First Leg
The Athletic have reported the following sequence of events surrounding Liverpool's "False Positives":
Liverpool decided to send their players for precautionary PCR tests using a laboratory called BioGrad after a round of negative lateral flow tests
Liverpool requested the postponement before knowing the results from this additional round of testing
Liverpool conducted this additional testing because they were fearful of a second outbreak at the club, but it went beyond what was needed to get the tie played
Positive results were then returned for 13 players
When these erroneous tests were discounted, neither the club or any of the other authorities in the process highlighted that development publicly
Klopp’s incorrect terminology triggered the EFL into thinking it might have to open an investigation. However it is clear that Liverpool had no motive to get the game called off
Some Liverpool players were unhappy and frustrated they were unable to play in two games and were forced into isolation, away from their families, despite not having COVID-19