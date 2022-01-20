New Information On Liverpool's 'False Positive' Covid Tests Before Arsenal First Leg

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Athletic have reported the following sequence of events surrounding Liverpool's "False Positives":

Liverpool decided to send their players for precautionary PCR tests using a laboratory called BioGrad after a round of negative lateral flow tests



Liverpool requested the postponement before knowing the results from this additional round of testing



Liverpool conducted this additional testing because they were fearful of a second outbreak at the club, but it went beyond what was needed to get the tie played



Positive results were then returned for 13 players



When these erroneous tests were discounted, neither the club or any of the other authorities in the process highlighted that development publicly



Klopp’s incorrect terminology triggered the EFL into thinking it might have to open an investigation. However it is clear that Liverpool had no motive to get the game called off



Some Liverpool players were unhappy and frustrated they were unable to play in two games and were forced into isolation, away from their families, despite not having COVID-19

