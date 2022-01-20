Sonic Frontiers: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sonic Frontiers is on the way and fans will be curious to know what the release date is for the next in the long-running series.

Sega, the legendary gaming developers, are set to unleash an all-new chapter in the adventures of the super-fast blue hedgehog, which has become an iconic symbol within 1990s culture.

Not only does playing Sonic games provide feelings of nostalgia, but Sega are looking to add to the story as they prepare to take players to Starfall Islands in their all-new open-world title.

Many new games are taking the approach of moving to open-world gameplay, along with The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Sonic Frontiers Release Date

After missing Sonic's 30th anniversary in 2021, many thought that the game would have been released around that time.

The official release date for the game has not been revealed; at the time of writing. But it is expected to be launched towards the end of 2022.

Responding to a fan during a Q&A that Sega previously carried out, they said: "Originally it was planned to be released on this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic. but we have postponed the release for a year to further brush up on the quality.

"Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it."

We will update this article as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

