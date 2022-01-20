Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alex Albon has said that he cannot wait to be back competing in Formula 1 as he rejoins the grid with the Williams team for 2022.

Albon last competed in F1 in 2020 with the Red Bull team, having also spent time with Toro Rosso before they became AlphaTauri.

Indeed, this is his first venture in F1 outside of the Red Bull family, and it's going to be intriguing to watch him progress with the iconic British outfit.

He's had his first few days at the factory at Grove now, then, and it appears as though he is feeling very much at home already in his new surroundings, judging by his upbeat interview with the official team website:

“It’s great to be back. It will be my third year in F1, but I feel like I gained a lot of experience over my time. I’m not this rookie coming into it, now I know what I’m doing and what I want.

“It’s great to be able to work with this team who will listen to me, we’ll listen to each other and try and get the most out of this car.

“It was very exciting to meet who I’m going to be working with and who’s going to be building my car.

“It’s a very international team and there are a lot of names that I haven’t quite got in my head yet, but that will come!

“Other than that, I got to meet my side of the garage in terms of engineering and through the simulator work, we learnt how we do our business – what makes me click and what makes them click.

“There’s still a lot of people here, from marketing to aero, the machine shop to accounting, it’s a big team. I’ve seen a lot of new faces and I’m not quite sure I’ll remember everyone’s names but it’s been great to meet everyone. It’s in the middle of the countryside! So I’ve got to get used to that.

“It’s a really nice place, everything’s built under one roof more or less and you can tell that everything is quite close and as a consequence, I feel like everyone knows each other here which is really nice to see. Everyone’s very friendly and I’ve had a good time.”

Albon replaces George Russell for this year with the Briton heading to Mercedes to team up with Lewis Hamilton.

Nicholas Latifi, meanwhile, is retained for another year in the other Williams car.

