Nia Jax was one of the surprise entrants into the 2019 men's WWE Royal Rumble match.

WWE usually brings some surprise entrants into the Royal Rumble match, be it stars returning to injury, wrestlers from NXT, or even non-contracted stars making one-off appearances.

However, in the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match, fans were treated to a surprise that they were very much not expecting, Nia Jax.

R-Truth was set to enter the match at the converted number 30 spot, before being attacked by Nia Jax, who took his place in one of WWE's biggest matches of the year.

In entering the match, Nia Jax became only the fourth woman to be involved in a men's WWE Royal Rumble match, following in the footsteps of Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Kharma.

Nia Jax actually mixed it up with the men too, resulting in one of the loudest reactions of the night at Chase Field in Arizona.

After eliminating Mustafa Ali, Nia Jax was hit with a Superkick from Dolph Ziggler, a 619 from Rey Mysterio and finally an RKO from Randy Orton before being eliminated.

The spot, which you can see below, resulted in one of the loudest reactions of the night from fans in attendance.

The spot went down so well, not just because of the popularity of the RKO and Randy Orton, but also because of how rare man-on-woman violence is in WWE.

That year's Royal Rumble match ended up being won by Seth Rollins, who last eliminated Braun Strowman to book his ticket to WrestleMania 35.

Seth Rollins would end up beating Brock Lesnar in the opening match at WrestleMania 35 to win the Universal Championship.

You can watch WWE's Royal Rumble event on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

