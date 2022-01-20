Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jon Moxley's transformation from before and after he attended rehab is seriously inspirational.

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made his triumphant return after just shy of three months away from TV.

This comes after Tony Khan announced at the beginning of November last year that Moxley would be away from AEW for a while after entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

As previously noted, Moxley is now back with AEW, having returned with a passionate promo on last night's episode of Dynamite.

More than what he said, which was beautiful, fans were blown away with how much healthier Moxley seemed to look during his appearance on Dynamite last night.

As can be seen from the transformation below, Moxley looks considerably younger now than he did before he entered rehab, and appears to have lost some weight too.

Mox's transformation is seriously inspiration, and it's incredibly commendable to have seen him take control of his life and work on battling his demons.

Moxley is seemingly back full-time with AEW now, as the former WWE Champion will be wrestling on Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage against Ethan Page.

AEW was reportedly planning on turning Moxley's heel before he took some time away from TV, and it remains to be seen whether or not those plans are still in the works.

