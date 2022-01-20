Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick is set to compete at the 2022 Race of Champions next month.

The British driver will become just the second ever woman to feature in the main ROC events, after Susie Wolff in 2014.

Chadwick will be competing alongside David Coulthard in the ROC Nations Cup in Sweden, where they will battle to crown Great Britain the world's fastest nation.

The 23-year-old made history back in 2019 after winning the inaugural W Series title. It was a comfortable triumph for Chadwick but the follow up season in 2021 was a much closer match.

After car troubles saw her finish sixth in the opening round, the Veloce Racing star fought back and clinched wins in Austria, Hungary, and back-to-back victories at the Circuit of the Americas to snatch the title and remain the undefeated champion.

"I’m super excited to make my Race Of Champions debut in Sweden," Chadwick said. "It’s an event I’ve always loved watching so I can’t wait to experience it for the first time.

"It’s going to be an honour to represent Great Britain with an icon like David Coulthard."

Pite Havsbad will host the 2022 instalment of the tournament, dubbed the ROC "Snow + Ice" World Final.

While she may be known for dominating single-seater racing on flat circuits, Chadwick is no stranger to competing in harsh conditions. The Bath-born driver has also raced off-road with Extreme E — driving all-electric SUVs in some of the most remote areas of the world.

As well as partnering 13-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Coulthard in the team event, Chadwick will be gunning for individual glory in the Race of Champions.

The McLaren legend has won this title twice, most recently in 2018. His other triumph came in 2014, where he also finished second in the Nations Cup alongside Wolff.

ROC President Fredrik Johnsson has been pushing to promote women in motorsport through the tournament as female drivers continue to chip away at the glass ceiling.

"I co-founded Race Of Champions with the world’s most successful female driver, Michele Mouton, who proved that women can win against men at the highest level," he said. "We look forward to seeing more women competing at the top-level of motorsports, as racing becomes more accessible."

The 2022 Race of Champions will get underway on Saturday, February 5th with the Nations Cup, followed by the Champion of Champions race the following day.

