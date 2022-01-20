Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Wednesday night Spurs (or rather Steven Bergwijn) treated football fans to one of the most brilliant comebacks in recent times.

Patson Daka and Harry Kane scored one each in the first half, but a strike from James Maddison in the 76th minute broke the deadlock. Spurs entered extra time a goal down to the Foxes, and it appeared it was destined to end that way as the game approached 95 minutes.

But an incredible late double from the Dutch winger, Bergwijn, saw The Lilywhites truly snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The game was a fantastic reminder of the thrill rides the Premier League has offered fans down the years. That said, let's take a look at ten of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history.

Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal - 2010/11

Newcastle were two goals down in this game after just three minutes, thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Johan Djourou. By the time the break arrived, Newcastle were losing 4-0 with Robin van Persie's double piling on the misery.

But five minutes after the break Abou Diaby was handed a red card, and the Magpies were handed a glimmer of hope. Two Joey Barton penalties and a Leon Best strike flipped the game on its head and brought the score to 4-3 in a hectic 15 minutes.

Then with just three minutes remaining on the clock, Cheick Tiote's blistering 20-yard volley would complete one of the most epic comebacks ever witnessed in football.

Man City 3-2 QPR - 2011/12

Arguably one of the most memorable games in Premier League history, in part, thanks to the legendary commentary provided by Martin Tyler. This comeback from Manchester City would provide them with their first league title in 44 years.

QPR's ten-man team were leading the game 2-1 in extra time, and with Manchester United's game already over, it seemed inevitable that the Red Devil's would lift the title. But hope was provided for City after Edin Dzeko's 92nd-minute equaliser.

Incredibly just two minutes later, in almost unbelievable scenes, Dzeko's strike partner Sergio Aguero stepped up with a late winner to snatch the title away from United.

West Brom 5-5 Manchester United - 2012/13

With the title already secured, United were simply playing for pride in Alex Ferguson's final game in charge of the club. And it seemed that the side were determined to help Fergie go out with a bang, flying into an early 3-0 lead.

James Morrison pulled a goal back before the break, and the game arrived at half-time with the score at 3-1. Lukaku was brought on during the second half and scored within five minutes of arriving to make it 3-2, but strikes from Van Persie and Javier Hernandez would put a wet blanket on The Baggies' hopes of a comeback.

Or so it seemed. Lukaku netted his second goal of the night to bring the score back to 5-3 before Youssouf Mulumbu piled on the pressure with another goal just minutes later. The comeback was then completed with just four minutes on the clock when Lukaku sealed his hat-trick, denying Ferguson a winning exit.

Enter Giveaway

Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool - 2013/14

After Chelsea had all but sealed Liverpool's fate in the previous game, the Merseyside team went into the game against Crystal Palace knowing the best they could surely finish was level on points with City. But if Liverpool were to clinch the title, a nine-goal gap between them and the leaders would have to be overturned.

Liverpool got off to a flying start, netting three times in the opening 54 minutes to give the fans the faintest glimmer of hope. But 79 minutes into the tie, a deflected shot rebounded past Mignolet to make it 3-1.

Just two minutes later, Dwight Gayle popped up with an important goal, leaving the visitors with nine minutes and a miracle needed. But all hopes were dashed when Gayle netted another just two minutes from time to level the game and break Liverpool fans hearts.

Manchester United 5-2 Tottenham - 2008/09

Old Trafford was stunned into silence by Spurs when two strikes just three minutes apart from Darren Bent and Luka Modric would put the visitors 2-0 up going into half-time.

But it didn't take long for the stadium to erupt, as in just 22 second-half minutes, United mounted an incredible five-goal comeback. Braces from Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo within 14 minutes would put the Manchester side up 4-2 before Dimitar Berbatov stepped up eight minutes later to cap the performance with United's fifth.

Norwich 4-5 Liverpool - 2015/16

Liverpool's season was off to a bad start after defeats to West Ham and Manchester United were compounded by a draw with Arsenal. Things seemed to be going from bad to worse when Liverpool went into the break down 2-1 at Carrow road.

A Wes Hoolahan penalty saw the home side increase their advantage to 3-1, but just one minute later Henderson popped up with a goal to begin the comeback. Over the next 20 minutes strikes from Roberto Firmino and James Milner would put the visitors into a 4-3 lead.

However, Norwich seemed determined to break hearts as Sebastien Bassong fired home a last-gasp equaliser in the 92nd minute. But incredibly, Norwich fans had their celebrations cut short when Adam Lallana somehow found a way to snatch a 95th-minute winner.

Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham - 2011/12

The north London derby is usually guaranteed to be a cracker of a game, and this one is definitely up there with the best. Louis Saha and former-Arsenal man Emmanuel Adebayor put the visitors up by two goals inside the opening 34 minutes.

But two quickfire goals from Bacary Sagna and van Persie had the hosts level by the time the players went down the tunnel. After the break, in a total of 27 minutes from their first goal, Arsenal had completely turned the game around bagging a total of five goals. Tomas Rosicky put the hosts in front before a Theo Walcott double sealed Spurs' fate.

Leicester City 3-4 Newcastle - 1997/98

Newcastle's Robbie Elliott gave the Toon a 1-0 lead in the opening three minutes of the game, and it appeared to set the tone as Newcastle dominated the opening 45 minutes but failed to capitalise any further on their lead.

But the match was turned on its head in just 13 minutes as Leicester scored a trio of rapid goals after the break. But that isn't the comeback we're talking about now. Of course, Premier League legend Alan Shearer had the last say.

For the second time in the game, a 13-minute spell would flip the script as Shearer scored an incredible hat-trick in the dying embers to rescue all three points for Newcastle.

Bournemouth 4-3 Liverpool - 2016/17

Yet another rollercoaster involving Liverpool, this match though, was one that their fans will want to forget. Despite having a two-goal cushion at half-time, Liverpool would go on to capitulate against a feisty Bournemouth side.

Callum Wilson pulled one back for the home side shortly after half-time, but their hopes were dashed once again as Emre Can made it 3-1. However, goals from Ryan Fraser and Steve Cook in the space of two minutes levelled the scores before Nathan Ake popped up in injury time to bundle in a 93rd-minute winner.

Leicester 5-3 Manchester United - 2014/15

After a flurry of early action, the newly-promoted Foxes found themselves down 3-1 by the time Ander Herrera scored in the 57th minute. But they weren't going down without a fight.

A David Nugent spot-kick five minutes later inspired the start of an incredible Leicester comeback, Cambiasso equalised just two minutes later and Jamie Vardy put the Foxes in the lead by the 79th minute.

A late red card for United would see Leicester's victory compounded as their second penalty of the game was rifled into the back of the net, settling the final score at 5-3.

Tottenham 3-5 Manchester United - 2001/02

1 of 30 How many of Salah's PL goals were scored at Chelsea? 1 2 3 4

Once again, Tottenham has made the list for blowing a lead against the Red Devils.

Spurs fans were elated as Tottenham sailed into a three-goal lead by the break, but an unbelievable second-half performance from United certainly ruined the mood.

The comeback began just one minute into the second half as Andy Cole headed home a David Beckham cross. Laurent Blanc, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron and David Beckham completed the turnaround as United won the game 5-3.

News Now - Sport News