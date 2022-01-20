Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite a fan trying to ruin the moment, Jon Moxley cut a beautiful promo last night upon his return from rehab.

As noted, Jon Moxley returned to AEW Dynamite after just shy of three months away from the ring and TV altogether.

Moxley hadn't been seen on AEW TV since the beginning of November, when Tony Khan announced that Mox had entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

Khan confirmed that the choice was entirely Moxley's, with the AEW President reaffirming fans after making the announcement that he was proud to call Moxley his friend.

Moxley made his return to AEW Dynamite last night, opening the show by cutting a passionate and emotional promo to the fans.

Things didn't get off to the best start though, with a fan in the crowd shouting that he wanted to get Moxley, who he referred to as a "piece of trash", out of the ring.

Moxley responded brilliantly though, telling the fan "go f*** yourself" before telling security to get him out of the building.

As you can see below, the former WWE Champion didn't let the heckling fan get the better of him, and was able to recover and cut a passionate promo to the fans.

Moxley spoke about the scars that he's been left with, and put the rest of the AEW roster on notice by saying that the only thing he drinks now is blood.

As we've stated before, Moxley's transformation and recovery are incredibly commendable and inspirational. He deserves to be applauded for taking the big step to overcome his demons.

News Now - Sport News