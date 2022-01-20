FIFA 22 Team of the Year: Leaks Reveal Premium League Upgrade SBC will go live during TOTY Promo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is rapidly approaching and leaks have revealed that the Premium League Upgrade Squad Building Challenge (SBC) will be released during this great promo.

The FUT TOTY promo is arguably the biggest one of the year as it will see the highest rated promo cards and it is also one in which the FIFA Community love the most.

Players had the chance to vote and make a squad of the eleven footballers that they wanted to feature in the FIFA 22 Team of the Year promo.

With the FUT TOTY promo around the corner, many FIFA players are already preparing by bulking up their packs and selling players that they don't feel they need in order to create more funds for themselves.

FIFA 22 TOTY Leaks Reveal Premium League Upgrade SBC will go live during Promo

It is great to see the FIFA community so excited and hyped at this time of the year, and many believe that the TOTY promo is the most highly anticipated one during the whole year.

Squad Building Challenges in the game are great as they can reward you with packs, coins, kits and special players. The SBC's we get treated to during promos are even better and many in the gaming community will be buzzing to hear about this upcoming SBC.

Reliable FUT leaker FutSheriff revealed on social media that the Premium League Upgrade SBC will go live during the FIFA 22 TOTY Promo. The account revealed that the Premium League Upgrades are confirmed for TOTY and the packs will give you 12 gold players from the league you complete with three rares.

The objectives for this SBC are not known, but the leaker said that EASPORTS will most likely not ask for rare golds from specific leagues, just rare golds.

The leagues that will be involved in the packs are:

Premier League

Ligue 1

Serie A

Bundesliga

La Liga

This is very exciting news for the gaming community and it should make it slightly easier to pack TOTY cards due to the fact that the players involved in the Promo will most definitely be from these five leagues.

The TOTY players will be very hard to pack, but if you are lucky enough to pack one, you will be able to sell them for millions or put them in your squad.

