Tottenham transfer news: 'Everyone at Spurs on board' with deal for £25.2m 'priority' target

Journalist Sami Mokbel reckons that signing Adama Traore is a priority for all concerned at Tottenham.



Spurs have been chasing the flying Spain international throughout this window, with their interest in the £25.2m-rated attacker dating back to last summer.

And whilst Tottenham are yet to reach a breakthrough, Mokbel believes that everyone at the club wants it to happen.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Despite Traore playing and then scoring his first goal of the campaign against Southampton last weekend, he's still being heavily linked with Tottenham.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, they're still pushing hard to sign him before the window closes on Monday week, although Wolves are desperate to keep him until the end of the season despite his contract expiring in 18 months.

Tottenham secured a 3-2 victory at Leicester on Wednesday night thanks to two added-time goals from Steven Bergwijn, who had recently appeared on the verge of leaving the club for Ajax.

His late brace could save his Spurs career and potentially thwart their chances of signing Traore.

However with Emerson Royal, who was substituted at the break against Leicester, struggling, Antonio Conte wants Traore to come in as a right wing-back, instead, having played there under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Earlier this month, it was being reported that Tottenham were hoping to complete a £20m deal for the former Barcelona winger. And while nothing has yet been finalised, Mokbel said that bringing in Traore remains top of the hierarchy's priority list in North London.

What did Mokbel say about Traore?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a priority for the club. Everyone from the boardroom right down to the football staff are on board with it. They can see the merits of that deal being done."

Is this deal likely to get completed?

Tottenham were on the verge of signing Traore in the summer, only for Wolves to stop him from leaving towards the end of the window.

Therefore, Daniel Levy and co. won't be taking anything for granted here. But Spurs have made their feelings clear about wanting to bring Traore to the club this window, so surely those in power will deliver Conte what he wants, especially given the heroics he's producing on the pitch, with 21 points from his nine Premier League games.

There's under two weeks to go until the window slams shut, but everything appears to be heading in the direction of Traore finally becoming Conte's first signing.

