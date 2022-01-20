Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Wednesday night, Tottenham Hotspur came back from going 2-1 down to Leicester City, scoring twice at the death to stage one of the greatest comebacks we’ve ever seen.

After coming on in the 79th minute to rescue a draw, super-sub Steven Bergwijn stole the headlines netting a brace of injury-time goals to give Spurs a dramatic win on the road.

The 24-year-old scored an equaliser in the 94th minute to level the scores at 2-2, but he wasn’t done just yet.

Seventy-nine seconds later, the Dutchman broke through on goal, rounding goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to fire home for his second in the 97th minute.

While the result pales in comparison, the game was reminiscent of when Manchester City clinched their first Premier League title against QPR back in 2012 thanks to two last-gasp goals from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero.

It really is never over until the final whistle.

With that in mind and in no particular order, we’ve put together a shortlist of the 12 greatest last-minute goals ever scored.

Lucas Moura - Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (2019)

Spurs were at the centre of another miracle three years ago after a miraculous stoppage-time goal from Moura put them through to the 2019 Champions League final.

During their semi-final encounter against Ajax, Tottenham were drawing 2-2 with the Dutch side and looked to be crashing out of the tournament.

But with the last kick of the game, the Brazilian forward pulled off an incredible piece of skill to fire Tottenham through to the final.

Nacer Chadli - Belgium 3-2 Japan (2018)

Former Spurs winger Chadli was also once the epicentre of last-minute drama after he helped the Belgium national side come back from a two-goal deficit against Japan during the 2018 World Cup.

Japan had Roberto Martinez’s side on the ropes, but two goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini helped the Belgians claw some footing back in the game.

And while the Japanese kept pushing to win a corner in the last minute, the Belgian’s cleared the ball away and counterattacked at pace, with Romelu Lukaku setting Chadli free to slide home the winner and send Belgium into the World Cup quarter-finals.

David Beckham - England 2-2 Greece (2001)



While Beckham is revered as one of English football’s greatest free-kick takers, he will forever be remembered for his injury-time screamer that helped England qualify for the 2002 World Cup.

A draw would see Sven Goran Eriksson’s side qualify for the world cup, but with 90 minutes gone, they were still a goal down to the Greeks.

Having won a free-kick 30-yards out, the England captain took matters into his own hands and produced a spectacular strike that sailed into the top corner of the goal and sent Old Trafford into pandemonium.

Steven Gerrard - Liverpool 3-3 West Ham (2006)



Five years later, Gerrard produced a strike of a similar magnitude, belting an injury-time half-volley into the back of the net from over 30-yards out during the 2006 FA Cup final.

With West Ham a goal up, Gerrard levelled the scores at 3-3, taking the game to extra time and perhaps providing Liverpool with the momentum to go on to win the FA Cup on penalties.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich (1999)



Perhaps one of the most important goals ever scored in Man Utd’s history, Solskjaer’s last-ditch tap-in during the 1999 Champions League final secured the Red Devils the treble that season.

The game looked to be heading to extra time before Beckham floated a corner into the box, which was flicked on towards Solskjaer, who netted the all-important winner in the 93rd minute.

Didier Drogba - Chelsea 1-1 Bayern Munich (2012)



The 2012 Champions League final was perhaps one of the tensest games of football ever seen, with Thomas Muller opening the scoring in the 83rd minute and at that stage, it looked as though the German club would close out the match.

But with two minutes left to play in regular time, Chelsea legend Drogba rescued the Blues to level the scores with an almighty header that took the game to extra time.

Roberto di Matteo’s side subsequently won the Champions League on penalties and again it was Drogba who stepped up to score the winning spot-kick for the London club.

Arjen Robben - Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (2013)



A year later, Bayern returned to the Champions League final to take on German rivals Dortmund and after missing a penalty in extra time the season before, it was Arjen Robben who became the hero in the dying embers of the game.

With the scores level after 88 minutes, Robben skirted through the opposition defence to roll in the match-winning goal and undo the heartache from the 2012 final.

Ben Watson - Manchester City 0-1 Wigan Athletic (2013)



The same season, there was also late drama in the FA Cup as Roberto Martinez’s Wigan Athletic overcame the odds to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City.

Wigan came out on top, thanks to a 91st-minute header from Watson, which goalkeeper Joe Hart couldn’t keep out of the net.

Hilariously, while Wigan won their first-ever FA Cup, they were also relegated the same season.

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City 3-2 QPR (2012)

Speaking of City, we certainly could not forget to include Aguero’s last-gasp winner against QPR, which snatched the Premier League title away from Manchester United in unbelievable circumstances.

The orchestrator of the goal, Mario Balotelli, layed up a superb pass for the Argentinian, who finished one of the most incredible goals of the Premier League era.

The moment was perhaps made more dramatic by Martin Tyler’s suspenseful commentary.

Sergi Roberto - Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (2017)



Known as La Remontada, which translates in Spanish as “The Comeback”, this truly was perhaps was one of the greatest fightbacks in football history, with Luis Enrique’s Barcelona overcoming a four-goal deficit to defeat PSG 6-5 on aggregate.

It was clear from the first few minutes of the match that the Catalonians had arrived at the Camp Nou to score goals, with Luis Suarez netting inside the opening three minutes of the game.

But the drama came late on, with Neymar scoring in the 88th and 91st minute to bring the combined scores level at 5-5.

With Barca needing just one more goal to advance to the next round of the Champions League, the Brazilian put through a neat cross to Roberto waiting unmarked on the back post, who tapped in the 95th-minute match-winner to give Barca the win 6-5 on aggregate.

Wayne Rooney - Everton 2-1 Arsenal (2002)



Perhaps the goal that announced the striker onto the world stage, Rooney’s 90th-minute winner against Arsenal at Goodison Park, is considered one of the greatest strikes in Premier League history but is also one of the best last-gasp goals ever to have been scored.

With the ball bouncing at his feet, Wayne Rooney ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to become the then youngest player to score in the top-flight with a 30-yard screamer that sent Goodison Park into pandemonium.

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (2014)

During the 2014 Champions League final, which pitted two of La Liga’s greatest rivals against each other, Real Madrid stole the European cup away from their namesakes with Ramos netting a last-second goal to take the match to extra time.

The Blancos then got a foothold in the match with all of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Marcelo scoring to help Real lift their ninth Champions League title.

