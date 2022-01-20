Irons transfer news: £18m star 'on West Ham's list since summer' could move this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that West Ham have been interested in signing Jesse Lingard ever since last summer.

The 32-cap England international's future at Old Trafford remains in doubt, with several Premier League sides keen on signing him before the window closes.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Despite the change of manager back in December, it's continued to be a frustrating campaign for Lingard, who's still hardly getting a look in. He missed Manchester United's victory at Brentford on Wednesday through injury but had played just two minutes in Ralf Rangnick's first six league games prior.

Therefore, the 29-year-old is being linked with a loan move away from United this month. Spurs have contacted his representatives, although a summer switch to North London would appear likelier, with United unlikely to sell to a direct rival for the top four.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are working on a deal to sign him on loan for the rest of the season. The Magpies have already added Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to their squad and are hoping to bring in another big name in Lingard.

But O'Rourke believes that while others are in the race to sign Lingard, West Ham have been keen ever since the attacker returned from that productive loan spell in East London 12 months ago.

What did O'Rourke say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He has been on West Ham's list since last summer when he had that great loan spell at the London Stadium last season. He doesn't figure in Manchester United's plans going forward."

Would Lingard choose West Ham?

In terms of a loan deal, this is surely a no-brainer for Lingard. Not only would signing for the Hammers see him play under a manager that knows and trusts him, but West Ham are fighting for top four, are still left in the FA Cup and have the knockout stages of the Europa League to come.

On the other hand, Newcastle are going to be fighting relegation at best, have already crashed out of the FA Cup earlier this month and have little to be optimistic about in the second half of the season.

Therefore, if the £18m-rated attacker gets the choice between the two, a return to the London Stadium would surely be on the cards.

