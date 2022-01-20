Arsenal transfer news: £72.5m star 'would love to become key part of Arteta project'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arthur Melo 'wants to join Arsenal' and has set his sights on becoming a key part of Mikel Arteta's project at the Emirates Stadium, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Gunners have yet to welcome any fresh faces through the door since the transfer window opened for business, but it appears Arthur is close to completing a switch from Juventus.

What's the latest news involving Arthur?

According to Goal, Arsenal have ramped up their efforts to sign Arthur on loan for the rest of the season and held discussions with the midfielder's agent yesterday.

The report suggests the Gunners are hoping to conclude a deal as quickly as possible and technical director Edu held face-to-face talks with Federico Pastorello, Arthur's representative, at the club's London Colney training base.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested last week that Arthur would only be allowed to leave his Serie A employers if the club succeeds in finding a replacement.

Arthur joined Juve a year-and-a-half ago, with the Italian giants forking out £72.5million to strike a deal with Barcelona.

However, he has been limited to just 46 appearances since heading to Juventus due to a host of injuries.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about Arthur?

Jones has confirmed that discussions are ongoing about Arthur's potential loan switch to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the transfer insider understands the Brazilian would prefer not to make the temporary move and instead has his eye on securing a permanent transfer to Arsenal.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Discussions are continuing and Arthur wants to join Arsenal.

Man United WIN as Tottenham seal STUNNING comeback! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"But, from what I'm told, he'd rather a deal that is longer than just this season.

"He'd love to properly settle in London and become a key part of the Arteta project."

Why are Arsenal interested in Arthur?

Arsenal desperately need to get fresh faces through the door after last weekend's scheduled north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur was postponed due to injuries, positive Covid-19 cases and players being away with their countries at the African Cup of Nations.

It led to widespread criticism and, as a result, the Premier League are considering changing the rules surrounding match postponements.

Arthur would certainly bring a winning mentality to Arsenal as they continue to challenge for a top four spot.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Arsenal signed in the January transfer window? Joel Campbell Carlos Vela Chuba Akpom Cohen Bramall

The 25-year-old has won trophies at all three clubs he has represented - Juventus, Barcelona and Gremio - while he has also clinched the Copa America with Brazil.

Arthur has been given the opportunity to display his talent on the international stage 21 times.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News