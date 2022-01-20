Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Anthony Joshua triggering a clause for a rematch against Ukranian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk, the boxing division just got a whole lot more complicated.

Current WBC Champion Tyson Fury and his camp have reportedly held discussions with Usyk for an undisputed world heavyweight showdown in the Middle East.

However, with fellow Brit Joshua also waiting in line to fight Usyk, the fight between the Ukranian and Fury will only happen if Joshua and Dillian Whyte are paid to step aside.

Joshua’s loss to Usyk back in September means the 32-year-old has a right to fight the Ukranian for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

All this happens whilst another British boxer Dillian Whyte is in a legal battle with the WBC regarding the purse split for his title shot against Tyson Fury.

With many different parties involved in the scenario, it is understood AJ is set to be offered £15m to step aside, with Whyte being offered £5m per a report in The Sun.

Enter Giveaway

Both payments would allow the Gypsy King to go toe-to-toe with Oleksandr Usyk.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who looks after both Joshua and Whyte, confirmed:

“There are people who would like to see Fury v Usyk for the undisputed title – and would be willing to pay a lot of money for it.

“If there is a lot of money in the pot, and a plan put in place to make all the fighters happy, then there is a chance it can happen.”

“The problem is time. Conversation started a month ago – but they are very complex.”

As expected with big-money deals, patience is the key to whether the fight will go ahead.

On the other hand, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum told talkSPORT: “It is total chaos.”

“What’s happening is just promises coming out of the Middle East about doing a unified fight with Usyk and Fury, and is Dillian Whyte gonna step aside.”

“It’s a typical terrible kind of situation, but hopefully it’ll get sorted out and probably it will get sorted out with a purse bid on Friday.

News Now - Sport News