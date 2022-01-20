Sea of Thieves Pirate Emporium Update: Release Date, Patch Notes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sea of Thieves Pirate Emporium Event is now live in the game and we have all the information around the patch notes for this big update.

The great pirate game does a lot of in-game limited time events and they bring new content as well as new cosmetics and challenges.

These limited time events give the gaming community a lot more to do in Sea of Thieves and this latest one looks like it could be one of the best events yet.

Be sure to jump into the game as soon as possible so you can get the most out of the Pirate Emporium event and be eligible for the free rewards.

Here is everything you need to know about the Sea of Thieves Pirate Emporium Update:

Release Date

The Sea of Thieves Pirate Emporium Update is now live. It was released today on Thursday 20th January 2022 and is now available for all gamers to play. With this going live, it also means that the patch notes have gone live as well.

Patch Notes

The patch notes are now live! Have a look at them in full down below. These notes were gathered from the official Sea of Thieves website.

Outpost Cosmetics

Seafoam Castaway Bilge Rat Set

The Outpost clothing shops now stock the Seafoam Castaway Bilge Rat clothing set, available to purchase for gold.

Figurehead of the Silent Barnacle

Long thought lost, the Figurehead of the Silent Barnacle has finally reached the Outpost shipwrights, locked behind the Hoarder of Barnacled Gold Commendation.

Gameplay Improvements

Island Enemy Encounters

While exploring islands, crews who encounter and vanquish individual Ocean Crawlers, Phantoms or skeletons from a group of enemies should find that they call in reinforcements less frequently before the group is defeated.

Hit Registration on Distant Targets

Improvements have been made to how hit detection calculates bullets affected by gravity, providing a small improvement to hit registration for ranged weapons when firing at medium- to long-distance targets.

Selling Firework Crates

Firework Crates can now be sold back to the Merchant Alliance and Reaper’s Bones even when no longer full

New Player Onboarding Improvements

When new players arrive on the Sea of Thieves, after listening to the Mysterious Stranger in the tavern, they will now be directed to the signposts which will help guide them around the Outpost.

New players will now receive a notification after selling items to the Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls or Merchant Alliance for the first time, informing them that they can purchase Voyages from these Trading Companies that will lead to additional loot.

Players collecting fish or meat for the first time will also receive a notification, directing them to The Hunter's Call where they can sell their catch. The notification will also inform players of how to use their ship’s map to locate a nearby Seapost.

New players purchasing their first cosmetic items will be informed how to use the various cosmetic chests to access these, including clothing, weapons, equipment and ship parts.

Accessibility

Rolling Dice Emotes

When one of the Rolling Dice Emotes is performed, the result is now shown in the notification window as well as the player’s hand. Players using ‘Let Games Read to Me’ will also have the result narrated.

Updates

Spatial Audio Support

Players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and supported PCs can now enable Spatial Audio and experience full immersive surround and elevation audio for both headphones, and Atmos-capable Home Theatre systems.

To enable Spatial Audio on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, head to Xbox Platform Settings – All Settings – Display & Sound – Audio Output – Headset Format.

To enable Spatial Audio on supported PCs, first head to the Windows Sound Control Panel and within the Properties for the preferred Playback Device, enable Spatial Sound. Then navigate to the in-game audio settings and enable Spatial Sound there.

Optimising Server Performance Using Player Limits

Sea of Thieves servers are now able to optimise performance by enforcing limits on the number of players on a server. This approach allows servers to maintain an ideal number of ships to ensure encounter rates between crews remains high without negatively affecting performance.

With January’s update, all servers return to supporting six crews, but now also enforce a limit of 16 players.

When starting a session or migrating, servers will now actively matchmake six crews of different sizes in order to meet both the six-crew and 16-player limits.

The team will continue to monitor server performance following launch and adjust the player limit outside the update process to optimise the experience.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Achievements have now been re-enabled, allowing all previously earned achievements to be granted when players next log in to the game.

Shots fired from the Royal Revenge Pistol now more accurately land in line with the barrel of the gun.

Players attempting to glitch through a ship’s hull from the water will now be safe-teleported away from the ship.

Jumping while attempting to reload a ranged weapon from an Ammo Crate will no longer cause the weapon to subsequently fail to reload, and will also no longer prevent players from eating food.

After equipping the Party Boat Cannons on a Brigantine, players fired from the cannons should now travel in the intended direction.

Using a heavy sword strike while standing on a ship’s harpoon should no longer cause the player to gain extra range on their jump.

When browsing a barrel or crate with mouse and keyboard, moving the mouse quickly between the crate and inventory should no longer cause the crate to lose mouse focus and become unresponsive.

When a Rowboat’s storage chest is emptied, the tooltip now updates to show ‘Empty’ without needing to open it.

The Legend of Buried Treasures Commendation should now unlock upon completing all other associated Commendations.

Crews will no longer be awarded the Gunpowder, Treason and Plot Commendation after setting their ship on fire, and instead will need to complete the required criteria.

Buried Treasure

Burying a Broken Emissary Flag and digging it up will no longer cause it to lose its gold value when cashed in with The Reaper’s Bones.

Digging up and quickly burying booby-trapped treasure should no longer cause any enemies to retreat back into the sand.

Taking items from a Collector's Chest while holding a Map Bundle should no longer cause the item to disappear.

Crews should no longer receive additional Renown for bringing treasure on board when retrieving, burying and digging up treasure multiple times.

When attempting to bury something in the same spot as an already buried item, the tooltip shown while wielding a shovel will now inform players clearly that the item cannot be buried.

Crews are no longer able to retrieve a buried treasure map from Quest Boards while in an Arena contest.

Tall Tale items should now have appropriate pop-up notifications when buried or dug up.

Buried treasure maps of The Sunken Grove should now be accurate and no longer show some areas of land as water.

Players burying items within the Pirate Legend Hideout will no longer receive a treasure map.

Fireworks

Fireworks should no longer work while in the Tunnels of the Damned, and any activated prior to entering will automatically be cancelled.

A player’s first launched firework can now consistently be heard flying through the air.

Sitting and Sleeping

Players sitting or sleeping can no longer avoid idle timers and should now be removed from the game after a period of inactivity.

Players who are sleeping will now consistently take damage from ranged weapon fire.

Some pirate body types should no longer find excessive clipping occurring when sitting in various locations.

Ancient Spire and Plunder Outpost taverns should no longer have a sitting spot located in the floor.

Rocks around a firepit on Cannon Cove should now have a sitting interaction.

The first-person camera should no longer face the incorrect way when attaching to interactable objects after standing from a seated position.

When sitting on the Captain’s chair on board a ship, switching to the third-person camera will now always move to an appropriate camera position even while the ship is moving.

Sitting spots in the Tavern of the Damned no longer overlap with the ghosts of pirates in the tavern.

Sitting spots at Hidden Spring Keep Fort now place the pirate correctly on the floor when viewed by others.

Sitting in various locations like the end of the Brigantine bed and some benches found on Outposts should no longer cause the camera to move into an incorrect position.

Rats on Ships

Rats should still be present on a ship with water in it even if the player leaves the ship and returns.

When a Galleon’s lower and middle decks fill with water, rats will now be seen using the stairs to evacuate to the top deck more clearly.

Tunnels of the Damned

Players should no longer be able to interact with a docked Cannon Rowboat while travelling through the Tunnels of the Damned.

Players can now freely move emote and sitting cameras without being affected by invisible walls while travelling through the Tunnels of the Damned.

After passing through the Tunnels of the Damned, players performing their first emote will continue to see themselves clearly when adjusting the view.

Sunken Kingdom

Players should still be able to open the Captain's quarters from a Lost Shipments Voyage shipwreck after storing the key in a Sunken Merfolk Statue.

In Siren Treasuries, the Vault Master should no longer reappear after it is defeated should the player subsequently be killed and return from the Ferry of the Damned.

After completing a Siren Treasury and returning to restart the encounter, crews will no longer find the Vault Master appears prior to the final wave.

Shrine of Ancient Tears – Areas within the Shrine should now load correctly, no longer causing sections to quickly flash.

Shrine of Ancient Tears – Cursed Voyage items can no longer be dropped onto coral, making them inaccessible.

Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune – Treasure retrieved from the Sunken Merfolk Statue near the top of the Shrine should no longer cause items to float off the edge of the platform.

Tall Tales

Rowboats can no longer be pushed into the Castaway’s hut.

Ammo pouches on a harpoon should no longer be carried through the Tunnel of the Damned.

‘Shores of Gold’ – Killing the Gold Hoarder without entering the final room should no longer cause another to appear on the throne.

‘The Sunken Pearl’ – Visual effects should no longer be missing from the smaller air-giving plants.

‘The Sunken Pearl’ – Players should now get a notification in the correct language informing them when they have failed the Silver Blade battle.

‘Captains of the Damned’ – Braziers can now more clearly be seen from the watchtower at all graphics quality settings.

‘Captains of the Damned’ – The rock formation in the bayou should now have the correct collision and players should no longer be able to walk in the air.

‘Captains of the Damned’ – Cancelling the Tale after the exit portal to the Tunnels of the Damned has been summoned will now move players through the portal and back to the Sea of Thieves.

‘Captains of the Damned’ – Players should no longer respawn back in the Pirate Legend Hideout during the Tale if they started the Tale while inside the Hideout.

Player Input Handling

Further improvements to the responsiveness of radial menus on lower-spec hardware.

Rebinding sprint controls to the right analogue stick no longer requires players to hold the stick down instead of just clicking.

Environment

Improved player collision with the geometry around the tables at the top of the Sea Dog Tavern in Adventure.

Upon reaching the Ferry of the Damned after drowning, the Well of Fates correctly shows that no Flame of Fate can be acquired.

The Well of Fates on the Ferry of the Damned now has appropriate tooltips telling players that they need to raise their lantern to collect a Flame of Fate.

Players are once again able to read Grace’s Journal when discovered on Ashen Reaches.

The ship’s map of Thieves’ Haven now shows the location of the newly added platforms.

Players should no longer be safe-teleported when firing themselves out of the cannon on the northern shore of Devil's Ridge.

On Shark Bait Cove, players should no longer be launched into the air when passing between two rocks on south-eastern side of the Island.

Visual and Audio

When performing the Sand Angel Emote on a moving ship, the sand visual effects will no longer trail behind the player.

When players attack various surfaces with a sword, other players will now see and hear the intended visual and audio effects.

Throwing water at another player on a moving ship should now show the water effects behaving correctly.

When players stop rowing and set down the oars, the audio effect will no longer play for longer than intended.

The Tattoo of Ancient Gold now appears correctly on a range of large pirate body shapes.

Players standing next to a fire on board their ship will no longer see an extended distance through a fog bank.

The Old Boar Firework now has appropriate audio effects when fired.

The Curse of Sunken Sorrow is now displayed correctly when players are wearing a range of Admiral shirts.

When performing the Coin Toss Emote with a hook equipped, the coin now correctly rests on the hook.

Some pirate body types should no longer be shown with disconnected limbs when viewed from a distance while wearing items from the Bell Brigade, Midnight Blades or Party Boat clothing sets.

Players should now be able to see the visual effects when another player hits the wood placed in a campfire.

When returning to a ship from the Ferry of the Damned, the ropes holding a docked Rowboat should now be shown correctly.

Players will now hear appropriate audio effects when digging up artefacts and Ashen Winds Skulls.

Aiming down sights with the Victorious Sea Dog Blunderbuss should no longer clip through the camera.

Accessibility

When using ‘Let Games Read to Me’ alongside ‘Narrate Changes Only’, adjusting sliders within the Settings menu will now narrate the full value when stopping.

Improvements to font sizing and line spacing within the Custom Server Create Session screens to improve readability.

Performance and Stability

Players on Windows 10 builds from the Microsoft Store should no longer experience extended freezes early in the session when moving quickly between servers.

The systems which load and manage audio across the game have now been optimised, providing a sizeable improvement to memory usage on console and PC.

Following audio memory optimisations, older consoles and lower-spec hardware should no longer experience scenarios where sounds may fail to play on cue due to low audio memory.

Client stability has been improved, reducing scenarios where the game hangs during active gameplay.

Optimisations made to how emergent island threats move and attack, improving responsiveness and server performance.

Improved handling of music within Siren Treasuries to improve server performance.

Improved server stability when players are transferring items from storage crates while exiting the game.

Improved server stability when multiple players are interacting with Quest Boards at Outposts.

Download and Installation

Download size:

Xbox Series X: 8.46 GB

Xbox Series S: 5.9 GB

Xbox One X: 8.46 GB

Xbox One: 5.9 GB

Windows 10: 8.38 GB

Steam: 6.77 GB

You can find all of the latest Gaming related news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News