Ousmane Dembele has been told by Barcelona that he will be sold after both parties have thus far failed to agree a new contract.

Mateu Alemany, Barcelona's director of football, said on Thursday, per Sky Sports: "And today, January 20, 11 days before the end of the last term within his contract, it is evident, it seems obvious to us, that the player does not want to continue at Barcelona and therefore is not committed to Barca's future project.

"In this scenario, he and his agents have been told that he must leave immediately, because we want players committed to this project, and therefore we expect a transfer before January 31.

"We do not want to have with us players who are not committed to the project and who do not want to be at Barca."

Dembele has now fired back on Instagram and he's gone in hard. View what he has had to say below...

He started: "Good morning to everybody.

"It's been four years since I've stopped reading things about myself without trying to justify myself. Gossip about me has been piling up for four years. It's been four years since people have spoken for me, shamefully lied with one sole purpose, to harm me. I have been on my line of never answering for four years, of not justifying myself. Has it been a mistake? Surely.

"As of today it's over. From today, I will answer honestly, without giving in to any kind of blackmail. I am 24 years old and like every man I have flaws, imperfections. I have lived through complex moments, injuries, Covid has affected me. Without the slightest training session, the coach has requested me and I have always complied without question. Perform as well as I gave always done because it is my passion. I am fully aware of my luck to dedicate myself to the most beautiful job in the world.

"I forbid anyone to give the impression that I am not involved in the sports project. I forbid anyone to attribute intentions to me that I have never had. I forbid anyone to speak to me or my representative, whom I fully trust. Still under contract, I am fully involved and at the disposal of my club, my coach. I have always given everything for my colleagues and also for all the partners. It is not now that is going to change. I am not a man who cheats and even less a man who has a habit of giving in to blackmail.

"There are negotiations. I let my agent handle it, it's his turf. My field is the ball, playing football, sharing moments of joy with teammates and members. Above all, let's focus on winning"

Yet another crazy day at Barcelona.

