Spurs transfer news: 'Amazing' 152-goal ace emerges as 'cheaper alternative to Vlahovic'

Tottenham Hotspur should sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti if they are looking for a more cost effective alternative to Dusan Vlahovic, according to Forza Italian Football journalist Conor Clancy.

Italian reporter Giacomo Scutiero has claimed Vlahovic is hoping to secure a move to Juventus from current employers Fiorentina even though La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Spurs head coach Antonio Conte had made the Serbian his number one striker target.

What's the latest news involving Belotti?

Conte, who was appointed as Spurs' head coach in November, has made it clear that he is hoping to add reinforcements to his squad before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Spurs have a long-term interest in Belotti which predates Conte's reign as Tottenham and north London rivals Arsenal were being linked with the frontman in October.

That came after the 28-year-old had been offered to Spurs last May, with Torino willing to listen to offers around the £25million mark.

Belotti has entered the final six months of his £64,000-per-week contract with his Serie A employers, meaning he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors.

The 41-cap Italy international has previously been described as 'special' by former Spurs goalkeeper Joe Hart and, with Harry Kane still being the club's only out-and-out striker, could be a shrewd acquisition by Conte.

What has Conor Clancy said about Belotti?

Clancy believes Spurs could take advantage of Belotti's precarious contract situation and seal a deal to bring the Torino man to north London.

Torino boss Ivan Juric confirmed in October that Belotti will not be signing a new contract at the club, meaning Spurs could potentially get the goal poacher for nothing in the summer or fork out a cut-price fee to welcome him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the end of the month.

While Conte has set his sights on Vlahovic, Clancy reckons Belotti would still produce the goods in the Premier League.

The Italian football expert told GIVEMESPORT: "Belotti is amazing. I love Andrea Belotti. His contract is very much up in the air at the moment.

"He would be available as a cheaper alternative to Vlahovic."

How does Belotti's goals record compare to Vlahovic?

Vlahovic is currently at the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts for the season, alongside Lazio's Ciro Immobile, but Belotti's experience means he has found the back of the net more times over the course of his career.

The 21-year-old Vlahovic has already scored 49 Fiorentina goals despite being in the early stages of his career.

However, with more games in the tank, Belotti has got his name on the scoresheet 152 times over the course of his club career.

Therefore, it is clear that Belotti would bring a sizeable attacking threat to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

