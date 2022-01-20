Toffees manager news: 36 y/o 'would walk to Everton to get Goodison Park job'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney would 'walk to Everton' to become their new boss following Rafa Benitez's sacking, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Toffees are currently searching for a new head coach after dismissing Benitez following a disastrous run of just one win in 13 Premier League games.

What is the latest news involving Everton?

A 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Norwich City over the weekend proved to be the final straw for the Spanish tactician despite being at the helm for just six-and-a-half months.

According to Sky Sports, several interesting names have been linked with the Goodison Park vacancy, including Jose Mourinho, Frank Lampard and Roberto Martinez.

But perhaps the most intriguing of all the potential candidates is Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old graduated from Everton's academy after rising through the ranks at his boyhood club and made 117 appearances for the Merseysiders after making his return for the 2017/18 season.

Since then, he's enjoyed stints at DC United and Derby before settling into his role as the Rams' manager, securing a string of outstanding results in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

The Midlands outfit have been handed a 21-point deduction this season for breaching finance rules, but Rooney's charges are just eight points from safety at this moment in time.

What has O'Rourke said about Rooney?

Despite his current commitments at Pride Park, O'Rourke is confident that England's record goalscorer would jump at the opportunity to become Everton's new boss.

He told GiveMeSport: “I'm sure it's a job that if it was offered to him, he would walk to Everton to get that job. It's his boyhood club; it's one that he’d love.”

Would Rooney be a good appointment?

Since taking the Derby hot seat on a permanent basis, Rooney has only achieved a win ratio of 30 percent after securing 19 victories from his 64 games in charges.

However, although that figure may not be the most impressive, when taking into context the obstacles that he has had to deal with, the young manager has done an impressive job.

According to Sky Sports News, Derby have failed to convince the EFL that they have a sufficient funds in place to see out the rest of the season.

That means the club have been placed under a fresh transfer embargo, with Rooney now unable to add any signings to his squad this month.

Nevertheless, the Rams have continued to shine, picking up four wins in their last five Championship fixtures, illustrating why Rooney has been outlined as a possible successor to Benitez.

