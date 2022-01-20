Newcastle transfer news: 'Surprise' claim emerges over £65.7m duo Magpies want

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes that Newcastle United will sign one of Benoit Badiashile or Diego Carlos, not both.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with the pair throughout the January transfer window but have yet to be able to strike a deal for a new centre-back.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club are trying to strengthen the squad as best they can in the January transfer window.

They have already secured the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as they look to bolster the squad for their survival fight.

Trippier made his debut against Cambridge United in the FA Cup, although the club were beaten by their lower-league opponents in the third round of the competition.

They have yet to sign a new central defender in this window but appear to be casting their net far and wide for new acquisitions.

Sevilla’s Carlos has been heavily linked with a potential move to the club and Downie has written on Twitter that Newcastle are edging closer to an agreement with the Spanish club over a transfer.

The Brazilian is said to be keen to leave Sevilla to link up with Newcastle and Badiashile, of Monaco, has also been linked with the club.

Reports have claimed that the Magpies are set to hold further talks with Monaco over a deal for the defender, which would cost in excess of £35m.

But Downie has now claimed that the club are only likely to sign one of the defenders, rather than both.

What has Downie said?

The Sky Sports reporter told GiveMeSport: "I got the impression it was either or, with Badiashile or Carlos. That was the impression I was getting so I'd be very surprised if they both came."

Does this make sense?

Absolutely.

These are two potentially expensive deals for two central defenders who could well play in the same position.

Carlos is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt while Badiashile is valued at £25.2m.

It isn’t realistic to expect Newcastle to splash upwards of £65m on two central defenders in the same window.

They do need one or the other, though, and with the transfer window very close to coming to an end, they really do need to get a central defender through the door.

It is time for Eddie Howe to choose the man he wants, and trust the club to go and get him.

