Amir Khan insists Kell Brook 'has no chance of winning this fight'

Amir Khan says Kell Brook 'has no chance of winning' when the pair meet in their highly-anticipated clash later this year.

The two-time world title challengers will collide next month at the Manchester Arena on February 19.

The 35-year-old - who has not fought since knocking out Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in 2019 - has insisted he is better in every department in comparison to the Sheffield star.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Khan said: "I want to just shut him up and I want to really put a beating on him and show the public who the better fighter is.

"I don't think he has the same work rate as me or punches as many times or has the same speed as me, so I have that advantage over him.

"I don't think Kell has a chin or can take a good shot. I think his punch resistance is gone, literally gone, and I honestly believe that he is doing this fight just for that payday.

"I'm doing this for the public, because it's what they want. If I don't take this fight, people will always say to me 'but you didn't fight Kell'.

"He says he's going to beat me and do this and that, I hope he tries to. But I just don't see him doing anything.

"Kell has no chance of winning this fight, I can honestly say that to you. Come February 19, I'm going to destroy him and it's going to be a masterclass. The way I destroy him, I think he'll need to retire after that. This will be his fight."

Meanwhile, Brook is putting the finishing touches to his training camp out in the Canary Islands.

And although recognising everything Khan has achieved in his career, he is looking forward to proving him wrong.

During a media conference call earlier this week, he said: "He's never acknowledged me as a great fighter.

"We're the same weight. I've always acknowledged him, I think he's done great in his career doing what he's done, I've never dissed him in that way.

"I'm competitive and when someone says they can beat me and I think otherwise I want to show everyone that I'm the best.

"There's just dislike, I don't like his face honestly, and I'm just looking forward to it now."

