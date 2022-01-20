Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over Whites deal for Seko Fofana this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Leeds United will struggle to sign Seko Fofana from Lens this January as his asking price is simply too high.

The midfielder has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League, as Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis claims there is interest from a variety of English clubs, including Leeds.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

The club have yet to bring in a new signing in the January transfer window despite their somewhat disappointing form this term.

Leeds have bounced back from a disappointing run of form that saw them win just one game in eight, by defeating Burnley 3-1 and West Ham United 3-2.

Those results have left Leeds 15th in the Premier League table, nine points clear of Norwich City in 18th.

Denis reports that Leeds are interested in a potential deal to sign Fofana from the French club in this transfer window, along with Burnley and Newcastle United.

The Ivory Coast international has scored six goals in 21 games in Ligue 1, and he has a contract until 2024, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £16.2m, although he would reportedly cost £25m to sign this month.

O’Rourke does not expect Fofana to move to England with any of those interested parties, as he is enjoying a fine season with Lens and has also admitted that he is more than happy to remain at Lens for the remainder of the campaign.

What has O’Rourke said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Seko Fofana has been linked with a couple of clubs in England. He's having a great season at Lens, and he came out and admitted he's happy to stay there right now so I think the price tag might just be too much for Leeds."

How good is Fofana?

This is a genuinely exceptional midfielder.

Per fbref, he is comparable to the likes of Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, along with PSG’s Georginio Wijnaldum.

He is in the top 10 per cent of midfielders in Europe when it comes to shots on goal, non-penalty xG, progressive carries, dribbles completed, touches in the attacking penalty area and progressive passes received.

This is a remarkably vertical midfielder who consistently looks to move the ball forward.

He isn’t brilliant when it comes to the defensive side of the game but he is remarkable at affecting the game in the final third.

Those clubs who have an interest in him, Leeds included, need to be keeping a very close eye on him throughout this month and the summer.

