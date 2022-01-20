Apex Legends Season 12 Map: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 12 is almost here and fans of the series are taking great interest regarding what map changes will be made.

This new batch of content will be the first that Respawn Entertainment, the developers, have provided in 2022 and players are eagerly anticipating what is in store for them.

So far, it has been leaked that Mad Maggie will be the newest legend introduced to the fold in Season 12, as well as a vast array of new skins for the EVA Auto and Peacekeeper, just to name a few.

But with players suggesting that we could see old maps introduced or updated in Season 12, the Apex community is keen to see what Respawn have up their sleeves.

Scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding Apex Legends Season 12 map.

Apex Legends Season 12 Map

At the time of writing, no official confirmation has been brought to us regarding the details of the map in Apex Legends Season 12. Traditionally, the Apex community don't usually find out until at least a week before a new Season drops in-game.

Despite this, Respawn have teased some map changes that may be on their way to Apex, which players speculating and scratching their heads.

Respawn's world director Eduardo Agostini suggested that a "masterpiece of a new skybox" has been added to the game.

Of course, Respawn maintain their stance of keeping their cards close to their chest at this time. But there has been rumours that Olympus could be making a return, which is what this hint could be pointing towards, maybe?

This map hasn't had any changes since way back in Season 9 and was also last seen with ships entering its skybox, which resulted in an alien infestation.

While speculation is rife across all corners of social media right now. We will have to sit down, fold our arms and twiddle our thumbs as we wait for further details from Respawn.

In the meantime, this article will be updated as soon as new details come to light in the coming weeks. So, stick with us and keep on the lookout!

