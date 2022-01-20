Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar, especially with his most recent run, has proved that he's one of WWE's best performers of the 21st century.

Over his most recent run, which has seen him in the role of a babyface, Lesnar has been able to show off a more light-hearted comedic side to his character.

This shift has been received incredibly well, with Lesnar now being regarded as arguably the most entertaining guy on the WWE roster by fans.

Taking that into consideration, BT Sport has now listed the ten times where Brock Lesnar proved that he was a "comedy genius", as can be seen below.

10. Brock as Mr. Money in the Bank

At Money in the Bank 2019, despite not even being part of the match, Brock Lesnar won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Following on from that, we were treated to some rather entertaining segments with Lesnar and the briefcase.

Perhaps none were more entertaining than when Brock Lesnar found out what the rules were for the Money in the Bank.

In the segment on Monday Night Raw, Lesnar realised that he had a whole year to cash in his briefcase as Paul Heyman read out the contract in the ring.

The segment saw Lesnar hit Heyman over the head with the contract, revealing that he didn't actually know the rules of Money in the Bank, which was pretty entertaining.

9. Lesnar & Zayn's fishing trip

Coming during his most recent run, any of Brock Lesnar's segments with Sami Zayn were downright hilarious.

On the December 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar shared the ring for one of the funniest segments of 2021.

The segment saw Brock Lesnar invite his fellow Canadian to Saskatchewan to go hunting and fishing, which led to Zayn telling Brock that he is a vegan.

More than the segment being funny, the image of Brock in his overalls confronting Sami Zayn in a wheelchair with a neck and leg brace was downright hilarious.

8. Brock dances

Brock Lesnar had an outstanding showing in the 2020 Royal Rumble, eliminating almost half of the field before being thrown out himself by Drew McIntyre.

One of the people Lesnar threw out was MVP, with the former United States Champion returning to WWE for the first time in several years, which would lead to the full-time run he's on now.

As MVP made his way down to the ring, Lesnar can be seen dancing to the WWE Raw star's entrance music, which made for a rather amusing moment.

7. 'The Beast' wants his Booty O's!

This moment didn't actually come from a WWE show, but rather from an interview between Xavier Woods and Brock Lesnar.

On a red carpet event put on by 2K, Xavier Woods had the opportunity to interview Lesnar and Paul Heyman, and things didn't go to plan.

Lesnar demanded some Booty O's from Woods, which he didn't have, which led to a pretty funny interaction between the two WWE stars.

This was one of the first time we'd seen Lesnar really let his hair down and have some fun with his fellow talent, and it was genuinely lovely to see.

6. Knock Knock

The most recent entry on this list, coming from the January 10 episode of Monday Night Raw.

During his segment with Bobby Lashley ahead of their WWE title match at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar decided to take the mic and tell a Knock Knock joke.

The joke basically saw Lesnar and Heyman suggest they don't know who Bobby Lashley was, and it was so out of character for Lesnar that fans couldn't stop talking about it.

Lesnar: "Knock Knock" Heyman: "Who's there?" Lesnar: "Bobby" Heyman: "Bobby who?" Lesnar: "Exactly".

Again, as something we are so not used to seeing from the WWE Champion, it's always amazing when Brock showcases his more comedic side.

5. Brock Lesnar has no time for WWE Raw

Coming on the July 30 episode of WWE Raw in 2018, Brock Lesnar was unintentionally hilarious once again.

In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman rushed to check if Lesnar had heard what Roman Reigns said about him on the show.

Lesnar said that he hadn't heard what Reigns had to say, with the Universal Champion at the time explaining that he didn't watch to watch Raw:

"Obviously I didn't, Paul. I don't watch the show, Paul. Why would I watch the show?"

Many fans absolutely loved how WWE had essentially scripted one of its performers, this time being Brock Lesnar, to say that WWE Raw wasn't worth watching.

Oh, and Brock did it all while reading a hunting magazine.

4. Brock's flip phone

Brock Lesnar's flip phone was one of the best things in WWE to come out of 2021.

The Beast went backstage during the December 11 episode of SmackDown to speak to WWE Official Adam Pearce

The cameras caught Lesnar telling Pearce about a moose he'd killed, before Lesnar went to show the official a picture on his phone.

Rather than whipping out a smartphone, Lesnar brought out a flip phone like he was in the early 2000s, and fans absolutely loved it.

The consensus at the time was that it was 100% believable that Brock Lesnar would legitimately have a flip phone, and it made the whole thing even more hilarious.

3. Boom Box Brock

Many fans weren't too pleased that Brock Lesnar won Money in the Bank in 2019, feeling as if he didn't need it, but 'Boom Box Brock' was brilliant.

Using the briefcase as a speaker/boom box, Brock Lesnar was legitimately incredibly entertaining as Mr Money in the Bank, hilariously dancing as he made his way down to the ring.

Again, perhaps this wouldn't have been as funny if it came from someone else, but the fact Brock's dancing was such a juxtaposition to what he usually does made this even more brilliant.

2. Brock doesn't like kids

Back in 2016, Brock Lesnar threw an absolutely savage insult at Heath Slater.

During the summer of 2016, Heath Slater was running with his "I've got kids" gimmick, when he shared the ring with Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar pretended to be interested in Slater's story, before attacking the former tag team champion on the August 15 episode of WWE Raw:

"I don't give a s*** about your kids"

This may have been less light-hearted than some of the other entries on this list, but the line was incredibly savage from Brock and still incredibly funny.

1. Kurt Angle laughed

This segment was so funny, that Kurt Angle was seemingly caught by surprise and started to legitimately laugh.

Ahead of their title match during Brock's first run with WWE, Kurt Angle challenged the WWE Champion to complete 300 pushups in a backstage segment.

As he was getting to the ground, Lesnar stood on his knees and mocked Angle's height, which seemed to legitimately tick the Olympic gold medalist, who started laughing.

"So this is what it's like at your level".

WWE stars being funny in segments is one thing, but seeing members of the roster struggle to contain their laughter and stay in character is even more funny.

News Now - Sport News