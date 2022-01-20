West Ham transfer news: Moyes ready to bring back 32-cap star, give him 'poster boy status'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are ready to offer Jesse Lingard 'poster boy status' as they look to seal his return to the London Stadium, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Lingard has entered the final six months of his £75,000-per-week deal at Manchester United and the Hammers are looking to take advantage of his precarious contract situation.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are willing to let Lingard leave on loan this month despite the precarious situation regarding his contract.

The report suggests West Ham and Premier League rivals Newcastle United are interested in striking a deal but any interested clubs would have to pay £3.5million for his services.

Newcastle have seemingly made the first move but it did not go to plan for the Tynesiders as, according to The Guardian, Manchester United have rejected their loan proposition.

The report suggests the Magpies could return with another offer and Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not stand in Lingard's way if a feasible proposal is put forward.

It comes after it had initially been reported that Lingard, who has been restricted to just 88 minutes of Premier League football this season, has decided he will not move away from Old Trafford this month and, instead, fight for a way into Rangnick's plans.

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Jones believes West Ham and Newcastle are prepared to make Lingard a focal point of their side as they bid to win the race for his signature.

The transfer insider feels any potential deal for the 32-cap England international is set to go down to the wire as the January deadline edges closer.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Both clubs are ready to give him poster boy status and build around him.

"But, for now, they’re just having to remain patient."

How did Lingard perform during his first spell with West Ham?

Lingard joined West Ham on loan for the second half of last season and it is safe to say he made a lasting impression.

The 29-year-old went on to become a favourite under Hammers boss David Moyes, notching up 16 appearances.

He also found the back of the net on nine occasions and registered a further five assists, which underlined he was capable of producing the goods at the London Stadium.

In fact, his impact in the final third of the pitch proved key as West Ham recorded their best-ever Premier League points tally and qualified for the Europa League.

