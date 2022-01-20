Celtic transfer news: Hoops tipped to land January deal 'despite what Ange said'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic will 'try and bring' in one central midfielder during the January transfer window if the right opportunity arises, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

It's already been a busy month for the Hoops, with Japanese trio Daezen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguche arriving from the J-League and Irish striker Johnny Kenny joining from Sligo Rovers.

What is the latest news involving Celtic?

Manager Ange Postecoglou has previously claimed that there is 'no one else' he is showing interest in after missing out on the signing of Riley McGree, who opted to join Middlesbrough instead.

However, the 56-year-old tactician may be tempted to add some extra quality to his engine room options during the winter window.

Summer signing James McCarthy has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Crystal Palace on a free transfer, starting only four league games, while Ismaila Soro has been restricted to just 219 minutes of top-flight action.

With the Glasgow giants currently sitting just four points behind their fierce rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table, Postecoglou could perhaps use some extra quality in the midfield to help close that gap.

Celtic will be forced to move onto other targets now, though, following McGree's decision to turn their advances down, and it remains to be seen if an appropriate player becomes available.

What has O'Rourke said about Celtic?

Despite Postecoglou insisting that the Parkhead outfit are not 'talking' to anyone regarding an imminent switch to the Scottish giants, O'Rourke is confident that they're still watching the market closely.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “Celtic, back to the drawing board looking for a central midfielder.

"So, despite what Ange said, that they weren't in the market for any new faces, I think if a midfielder does come up, and he fits what Celtic are looking for, I would think Celtic will try and bring one in before the close of the window.”

Who have Celtic been linked to this month?

According to Sky Sports, MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley is currently having a medical at Celtic ahead of a potential move north of the border.

The 21-year-old is believed to be attracting interest from several sides, including Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Anderlecht and Venezia.

But it's the Hoops who appear to be at the front of the queue for the youngster's signature after lodging a £1.5 million bid for the former England under-18 international.

