Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard could help Villans land big-name goalscorer

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes Luis Suarez's contract situation at Atletico Madrid could help Aston Villa in their pursuit of the forward.

Suarez only arrived at Atletico from Barcelona 16 months ago, but his time at the Wanda Metropolitano could already be coming to an end.

What's the latest transfer news involving Suarez?

It was reported earlier this week by Spanish journalist Gerard Romero that Suarez has turned his back on offers from Brazil and Saudi Arabia but is interested in potentially joining Aston Villa.

Moving to Villa Park would see him reunited with his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. The pair linked up to devastating effect in the 2013/14 Premier League season when the Reds came desperately close to winning the title, only to be edged out by Manchester City.

What has O'Rourke said about Suarez potentially joining Villa?

O'Rourke thinks Villa have a decent chance of landing the striker given that his contract at Atletico is set to expire in June, and he feels that the Villans could tempt him back to the Premier League as they have Gerrard in the dugout, plus have recently signed Philippe Coutinho, who played alongside Suarez at Liverpool and Barcelona.

Speaking about the 128-cap Uruguay international to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke said: “Suarez is out of contract in the summer, so that increases Villa’s chances of maybe landing him on a free transfer.

They could offer him big wages, and just having Gerrard and Coutinho there is obviously going to boost their chances of bringing Luis Suarez to Villa Park.”

Would Suarez be a good signing for Villa?

When Villa wrapped up the signing of Coutinho, there were concerns that the club may just be signing a big-name player rather than someone who is in their prime. However, he made a fine start to his Villa career last weekend by scoring the equaliser against Manchester United.

It could also be argued that Suarez is past his best as he turns 35 this weekend. Still, he has managed to score 30 goals in 66 appearances for Atletico, and helped the side win La Liga last term.

He also has ample Premier League experience, having netted 69 goals in 110 matches in his spell at Liverpool.

Therefore, he could prove to be a fine acquisition for Villa if they can get a deal over the line.

