Diego Costa bullied plenty of opponents during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea.

The Spaniard is an aggressive player who very rarely shies away from confrontation.

But one player who he backed down from was Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson.

Back on January 20, 2015, Liverpool welcomed Chelsea to Anfield for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash.

Henderson and Costa came to blows numerous times in the second half at Anfield.

At one point, the Spaniard tried to intimidate Henderson by getting in his face.

But the Liverpool man stood still, puffed his chest out and stared his opponent out.

It was a very brave move by Henderson but it would pay dividends as Costa backed down and moved away.

Watch the moment below...

The game finished 1-1.

The two players then clashed in the tunnel after the match, according to the Telegraph.

There was a verbal altercation and a bit of shoving until a Liverpool member of staff got between the pair.

Speaking about the incident a few months on, Henderson revealed he challenged Costa because he was trying to intimidate Liverpool's youngsters.

Lazar Markovic and Raheem Sterling started for Liverpool that day and were both just 20 years old.

"I didn't want to make any statement. It was just in that game, he was trying to intimidate some of our younger players, which I didn't really like," He told the Telegraph in March 2015.

"He's a fantastic player that any team would want because of that passion and aggression he's got. I just don't like the way he was doing things with our players."

Costa is now a free agent after leaving Atletico Mineiro and a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards.

We would love to see Henderson and Costa going toe-to-toe on the pitch once again.

