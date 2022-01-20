Tottenham transfer news: £40.5m 'top defender' tipped as Spurs target, 'Conte knows him'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij is a 'possible target' for Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a move to north London prior to the January transfer window, with Antonio Conte reportedly keen for a reunion with his former star.

What is the latest news involving De Vrij?

According to Football Insider, Conte regards De Vrij to be a 'world-class' operator and wants him to become his 'lieutenant' at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During their time together at San Siro, the Italian tactician and his key centre-back guided the Nerazzurri to their first Serie A title in 11 years, ending Juventus' domination of the top-flight.

De Vrij made 32 league appearances last term as he formed a formidable partnership alongside Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar, registering the best defensive record in the division.

The 55-cap Netherlands international has carried his good form over into the current campaign, starting 15 of Inter's 21 Serie A fixtures, and new manager Simone Inzaghi will surely want to keep hold of the centre-back his winter.

De Vrij - who is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt - was also labelled a 'top defender' by former player Kees Kwakman, and has gone from strength to strength of late.

However, Crook has revealed that De Vrij is potentially on Tottenham's radar as they look to secure a top-four finish this season, returning to the Champions League following a two-year absence.

What has Crook said about De Vrij?

Conte clearly rates the 6 foot 2 beast highly having selected him 88 times during his two-year stint at Inter, and may well be tempted to secure his services once again at Spurs.

And Crook believes De Vrij is someone who could enter discussions when the capital club are discussing targets this month.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “Stefan de Vrij, the defender, someone that Conte knows, is a possible target.”

Would Tottenham be a good move for De Vrij?

Ultimately, Inter may be forced to sell one of their prized assets if a suitable offer arrives, given their extensive financial issues.

Romelu Lukakau and Achraf Hakimi were moved on in the summer to ease their money troubles, and with De Vrij entering the final 18 months of his contract, he could be the next out of the exit door.

And with Conte now at Tottenham, a switch to north London may be the ideal scenario for the commanding centre-back.

Conte has won silverware at Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter, already knows the player well, and is reportedly a huge admirer, meaning De Vrij could be hard-pressed to find a better offer.

