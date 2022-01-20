Leeds transfer news: Bielsa 'really wants' £15m gem, would go 'straight into his side'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that American midfielder Brenden Aaronson is Leeds' top priority in January.

Leeds have collected crucial victories over Burnley and West Ham to boost their survival hopes of late but are struggling to make a difference off the pitch.

Bielsa is yet to make any changes to his squad, but O'Rourke believes that the Salzburg midfielder is the one that he really wants.

What's the latest news with Aaronson?

According to The Athletic, the Elland Road outfit have seen an initial £15m bid rejected for the 21-year-old but remain keen on bringing him to South Yorkshire before the window closes on Monday week.

The report adds that Leeds face competition from RB Leipzig and AC Milan for Aaronson, who's scored three goals and added seven assists for the Austrian outfit this term. The youngster has also gained valuable experience in the Champions League, featuring eight times, including in each of Salzburg's six group stage matches.

Leeds' pursuit of Aaronson would appear far from straightforward, though. The Telegraph believe that Salzburg's progression in Europe, which set up a last 16 tie with Bayern Munich, is likely to scupper their chances of signing him this month.

Despite Salzburg holding all of the cards, with Aaronson's contract having more than three years remaining, O'Rourke reckons that he's Bielsa's number one January target.

What did O'Rourke say about Aaronson?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's the one that Bielsa really wants. He thinks he fits the profile as the type of player that can go straight into his side."

Why do Leeds want to sign Aaronson?

Bielsa has a number of talented attacking players, although the majority of them are either wingers or strikers. Rodrigo has often played behind Patrick Bamford, but the Spaniard is far from a natural number 10.

Therefore, Aaronson, who's known for his pace and pressing ability, could slot straight into that number 10 role, and while he's yet to test himself in a top European league, his international record with the USA suggests that he is more than capable of performing on the big stage.

In 15 caps for his country, Aaronson has scored five goals and chipped in with a further four assists.

