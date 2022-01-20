Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe wants £18m attacker who's 'close to Trippier'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has 'been impressed' by Newcastle United's business in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The Magpies have brought in former Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier and ex-Burnley striker Chris Wood already this month, adding significant strength to Eddie Howe's first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

And Lingard could be the next fresh face to grace St. James' Park. Sky Sports have revealed that Newcastle have made an approach for the 29-year-old as they look to reinforce their forward line.

A recent update from Luke Edwards of The Telegraph has claimed that a second bid could be for a permanent deal rather than a loan.

The England international - who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt - is out of contract in the summer and reportedly has no interest in renewing his deal at United after finding his game time extremely limited under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and new manager Ralf Rangnick.

Lingard has been awarded just 273 minutes of first-team action throughout 2021/22 despite enjoying a successful loan spell at West Ham United last term, leaving him frustrated on the sidelines.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It's believed that the versatile attacker is interested in considering any offer from Howe's charges, and could favour a permanent switch to the North East over his other options.

However, Newcastle's financial package would need to be enticing and reflect the fact he is able to join a new club for free at the conclusion of the current campaign.

What has Downie said about Lingard?

Although Newcastle's newfound wealth should mean they're able to match Lingard's wage demands, Downie believes enticing the FA Cup winner to a side deep in a relegation battle will be the biggest issue.

Man United WIN as Tottenham seal STUNNING comeback! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

But they may have received a significant boost in that regard, with the player impressed that his close friend Trippier has joined Howe's revolution.

Downie told GiveMeSport: “I think the bigger issue here is convincing Lingard to move. Now, by all accounts, he's quite close to Kieran Trippier, and he's been impressed by the fact that the club managed to get Kieran Trippier in.”

Would Lingard be a good signing for Newcastle?

Newcastle have only found the back on the net on 20 occasions in their opening 20 Premier League games of the season - the fourth-lowest tally in the top-flight - highlighting their need for attacking reinforcements.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Lingard has already shown his credentials for being a supremely useful impact signing at this stage in the season.

He bagged nine goals and provided a further five assists in 16 appearances for the Hammers in 2020/21, and Howe will be hoping he can have a similar effect upon his side, should he make the move.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News