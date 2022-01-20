Joseph Parker backtracks after saying he would love to fight Tyson Fury

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joseph Parker has said that he has no interest in fighting his friend Tyson Fury despite his ambitions of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.

The former WBO heavyweight champ backtracked on comments he made late last year in which he admitted he would love the chance to fight the Gypsy King.

Fury and Parker first met each other after the latter beat the former's cousin Hughie Fury in 2017, and the two have formed a close relationship ever since.

The Gypsy King, 33, even introduced the New Zealander to his new coach Andy Lee, with the duo since recording two wins over Derek Chisora, 38.

But despite being on the cusp of a world title shot, the Kiwi insists he will do everything he possibly can to avoid facing his close pal.

Parker, 30, told talkSPORT: “We have a great relationship.

"He treats me like a younger brother, his whole family looks after me.

"I’ve based myself here in Morecambe now. I’ve stayed in his house, I’m using his gym.

"I think I’ll never fight him. I’ll let him do his thing and fight everyone else.

"I’ll try to go another path and do my best to win the other belts if I can.”

Meanwhile, Fury has been ordered by the WBC to defend his title against Dillian Whyte, following his win over Deontay Wilder in October.

However, talks have reportedly stalled between the two parties, with Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn unhappy with the purse split.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "People keep talking about March dates - that's starting to look unrealistic for a fight of this magnitude.

"Either March, April, early May potentially. This is the window for the fight. Depends what happens this week.

"There are so many conversations going on behind the scenes right now. Something could turn at any moment.

"You're talking about a lot of money - a difference of 25. The normal split for any mandatory challenger is a lot more than 80/20. The normal split for an interim champion is up to 45%.

"We feel in terms of the commercial value of Dillian Whyte and the time he's had to wait, 80/20 is quite ridiculous really."

"[It] looks like Dillian Whyte will definitely get his shot at the WBC title, but we have to fight for his rights and make sure it's fair. It's not going to stand in the way of the fight."

