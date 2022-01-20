Rangers transfer news: 'Wilson and van Bronckhorst pushing' for £5m Ibrox arrival

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst and sporting director Ross Wilson are 'pushing' to sign Andreas Skov Olsen, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Van Bronckhorst, who was appointed as the Gers' boss in November, has the opportunity to add fresh faces to his squad before the transfer window slams shut and it appears Bologna's Skov Olsen is on his shortlist of targets.

What's the latest news involving Skov Olsen?

It appears Bologna are desperate to offload Skov Olsen as, according to Italian media outlet Tutto Mercato Web, the Serie A club want to free up space in the squad in order to make signings of their own.

The report suggests Skov Olsen's departure would allow Bologna to sign Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay.

It comes after Tutto Bologna Web reported Rangers have launched a £5million bid to sign Skov Olsen.

The article reveals the Gers' offer includes a sell-on clause which would benefit his current employers in the long-term.

That would be a significant outlay by Rangers, potentially making him the 15th most expensive signing in the club's history.

News of Bologna wanting to sanction Skov Olsen's departure is in stark contrast to what boss Sinisa Mihajlovic has recently said about the winger's situation at the club. Mihajlovic told Italian press, via the Daily Record, the 15-cap Denmark international remains in his plans.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Skov Olsen?

O'Rourke is certain that van Bronckhorst is keen to add Skov Olsen to his ranks before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The journalist reckons Wilson, a key member behind the scenes with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions, is also a fan of the Dane.

O'Rourke understands Rangers have been tracking the Bologna wide-man for a prolonged period of time.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Skov Olsen, from Bologna, seems to be the one that Ross Wilson and van Bronckhorst have been pushing for.

"He is the one that they've been tracking for quite a long time."

Are Rangers Skov Olsen's only suitors?

It appears not as, according to Belgian media outlet HLN, Club Brugge are the frontrunners to acquire the 22-year-old's services.

The report suggests Club Brugge have already entered advanced talks, meaning they are one step ahead of any other clubs looking to do business.

It is understood that FC Copenhagen are interested in taking Skov Olsen back to his homeland, while Torino are keen to sanction a deal which would see him remain in Serie A.

Hertha Berlin have also been raised as a potential alternative option for Skov Olsen.

As a result, it would be a significant signing if Rangers were to win the race for the Dane's services.

