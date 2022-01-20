Next Everton manager: Kenwright 'personal mission' to bring FA Cup winner back to Goodison

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is on a 'personal mission' to welcome Roberto Martinez back to Goodison Park, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Toffees have appointed Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager but are still searching for a permanent successor to Rafa Benitez after his sacking on Sunday.

What's the latest news involving Martinez?

Everton have suffered an initial blow in their bid to welcome current Belgium boss Martinez back to Merseyside after the country's FA rejected a proposal for their head coach to combine his role with managing the Toffees.

It comes after The Athletic revealed Everton had quickly earmarked Martinez as their preferred candidate to take charge following Benitez's exit.

The report suggests the Toffees' preference would be for the 48-year-old to return to the club on an interim basis and he entered discussions with the Belgian FA about the prospect of being able to agree to such an offer.

Fabrizio Romano has told Que Golazo Everton are 'dreaming' of concluding their search for Benitez's replacement by unveiling Martinez but admits it will not be easy.

The rejection of Everton's proposal means Martinez will have to resign from his current role, just a matter of months before the 2022 World Cup, in order to head back to Goodison Park.

Farhad Moshiri, the Everton owner, and chairman Kenwright have given themselves time to assess their options by putting Ferguson in charge for the 'upcoming games'.

What has Paul Brown said about Martinez?

Brown understands Kenwright is pushing to give Martinez the job, even if it means having to persuade the Spaniard to quit the Belgian national team.

The journalist feels the Everton chairman is still upset over how Martinez's first stint on Merseyside came to an end.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think getting Martinez back is a personal mission for the chairman.

"I think he's always wanted Martinez back because he loves the guy and he didn't like the way it ended.

"It ended in acrimony and with the fans really not onside with him anymore."

What happened in Martinez's first stint?

Martinez was sacked after three years in charge of Everton. His departure came with the Toffees sitting 12th in the Premier League standings and having gone out of the FA Cup and League Cup at the semi-final stage.

The Spaniard was shown the door just a matter of weeks after close to 100 supporters stayed behind for 90 minutes to protest against him following a home win over Bournemouth.

Martinez, who previously won the FA Cup while at the helm of Wigan Athletic, won 62 of his 143 games in charge of Everton.

