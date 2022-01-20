Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karim Benzema has established himself as one of the very best players in the world in recent years.

The Frenchman has been incredible in front of goal in the 2021/22 season, scoring 24 times in 27 games.

He's now in his mid-30s but he only seems to be getting better and better.

Benzema is now loved by Real Madrid fans for his exploits in front of goal.

But that hasn't always been the case.

Benzema has had his fair share of critics since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2009.

His toughest season for Los Blancos came back in 2017/18. Benzema had a nightmare in front of goal throughout the campaign, where he scored just five La Liga goals.

And Real fans had enough in a match against Real Sociedad on February 10, 2018.

Real were leading 5-2 when Benzema missed an easy chance. The Real fans inside the ground reacted by booing him loudly.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not having it, though.

The Portuguese legend wagged his finger at the crowd and then gestured that they should be clapping and encouraging him instead.

A few weeks later, Real Madrid took on Alaves.

Ronaldo was on a hat-trick when Los Blancos were given a penalty in the final moments.

But instead of taking it himself, Ronaldo quickly got the ball and handed it to Benzema to try and help him with his goal drought.

Benzema put the ball down on the spot and he made no mistake.

A video of Ronaldo's actions, posted by @totalcristiano, have gone viral once again. View it below...

What a leader and teammate Ronaldo is.

Benzema overcame his goal drought and became one of the most lethal strikers in the world.

He may not have been able to have the success he's had without the help and generosity from Ronaldo.

