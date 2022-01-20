Crystal Palace transfer news: Claim emerges on £400k p/w ace who 'makes sense' for Eagles

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Crystal Palace could make a deal to sign Aaron Ramsey work in this transfer window, and thinks it would make sense for them to do so.

The midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Selhurst Park as Juventus look to move the ex-Arsenal man on.

What’s the latest with Palace?

They have impressed immensely under the management of Patrick Vieira thus far this season.

The club did some excellent business in the summer transfer window and seemed to target players who are young and hungry, with plenty of room to improve.

That strategy led to the loan signing of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, and he has gone on to score seven goals and lay on three assists in 18 league games. They also secured the signatures of defender Marc Guehi, also from Chelsea, Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, and Michael Olise from Reading.

Palace have also picked up some notable scalps and are one of only two clubs, along with Tottenham Hotspur, to beat Manchester City in the league.

The links with Ramsey, then, may have come as something of a surprise given the strategy Palace have used in the transfer window.

But reports in Italy, via Sport Witness, have claimed that Vieira has personally spoken with Ramsey over a potential deal.

There is also a suggestion, per the same report, that Juventus could sanction a free transfer in order to allow Palace the chance to bring him in, and also to move him off their wage bill.

He is reported to earn a total of £400,000-per-week in wages, but Brown believes that a deal could well be done provided Palace don’t have to completely break their wage structure.

Spotrac claims that the club’s highest earner is Wilfried Zaha, who earns £130,000-per-week at Selhurst Park.

What has Brown said?

He told GiveMeSport: "If they don't have to shatter their wage structure to get him, I think because Palace have signed so many really good young players since Vieira's been there, adding someone like him to that actually makes sense for them."

Could Palace sign him?

This really comes down to Ramsey.

The midfielder earns a huge amount of money in Italy and the aforementioned report claims that he has shown no signs of being willing to drop his wage demands.

If he continues to demand £400,000-per-week, there is next to no chance of him moving to Selhurst Park, as he is earning more than three times as much as Zaha.

But if he is willing to take a hit on his wages to potentially play under Vieira, another ex-Arsenal star, and come back to the Premier League then this could be a match made in heaven.

Ramsey has plenty of experience too, as he has made 262 Premier League appearances, scoring 40 goals and laying on 51 assists, while he has also won 71 caps for Wales.

The ball is firmly in his court.

