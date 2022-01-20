Molineux transfer news: 'Interesting' claim emerges over 'talented' Barca star Wolves want

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes links between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona's 'talented' midfielder Riqui Puig are an 'interesting one'.

Puig has received very few opportunities to shine this season under both Ronald Koeman and new manager Xavi Hernandez and could seek pastures new in the January transfer window as a result.

What is the latest news involving Puig?

The Barca academy graduate has been awarded just 355 minutes of first-team action this season and was handed his first La Liga start of 2021/22 against Mallorca at the start of this month.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (as relayed by Sport Witness), Wolves were initially keen to sign Puig on loan with an option to buy in the summer, but the player decided to stay at Camp Nou and fight for his place instead.

Now though, with his opportunities extremely restricted, the report claims that the Midlands outfit are ‘still very interested’ in the player, although only to take him on a straight loan deal.

It's unclear whether the 22-year-old is now more open to making the switch to Wolves, yet with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi ahead of him in the pecking order, it's hard to see Puig becoming a prominent figure with the Catalan giants.

Despite his ability, therefore, the former Spain under-21 international may finally feel it's time to seek regular game time elsewhere at this important stage in his career.

What has O'Rourke said about Puig?

O'Rourke believes the proposed move is interesting and has little doubt over the 5 foot 6 maestro's talent.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “It's an interesting one. Riqui Puig, who obviously came through at Barcelona, has been linked with a move to the Premier League before.

"He hasn't really figured much under Xavi, as well as Ronald Koeman before that, he was out of the picture as well. Talented player.”

Would Wolves be a good move for Puig?

Although Puig made his senior debut for the Blaugrana back in 2018, he has only gone on to make 51 appearances in all competitions for the five-time European champions.

He's also yet to start over five league games in a single campaign and is approaching the point where he needs more minutes on the pitch to help with his development.

And Wolves could be the ideal destination for the engine room operator.

Bruno Lage currently relies heavily on a midfielder duo of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, but with the latter set to turn 36 next September, fresh legs in the middle of the park may be high up on the Portuguese tactician's wish list.

