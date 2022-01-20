Tottenham transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Conte's plan for the rest of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel reckons that Antonio Conte wants to add three players to his Tottenham squad this month.

Spurs continued their unbeaten run under the Italian following a dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester on Wednesday, but the North London outfit are struggling to make a difference off the pitch.

Conte is yet to make a signing since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, but Mokbel believes he wants to make three before the 31 January deadline.

What's the latest news with Conte?

Conte is working with a depleted squad, with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Heung Min Son all currently sidelined through injury, while several players have been linked with moves away from the club.

But the Spurs boss is producing heroics on the pitch. In his nine Premier league games in charge, his side have collected 21 points from a possible 27 available and have emerged as genuine top four contenders.

Despite their excellent top-flight form, Conte still wants to improve his squad, with big games upcoming in the league and FA Cup, especially with Spurs still having games in hand on all of the sides around them.

Tottenham have been trying to sign Adama Traore since the beginning, but Mokbel thinks that Conte is trying to bring in far more than a right wing-back.

What did Mokbel say about Conte?

When asked about Spurs' plans for the remainder of the window, told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding is that Conte wants a new right wing-back, he wants a new striker to supplement Kane and a central midfielder.

"Whether they can do all of those, I'm not sure they will, but that's what they're aiming for."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Traore is the clear and obvious choice to be Conte's new right wing-back, but Spurs haven't really been linked with a host of midfielders and strikers.

In terms of a central midfielder, the Telegraph have reported that Tottenham could turn their attention to AC Milan's Franck Kessie. The 25-year-old is out of contact at the end of the season, but the report suggests that Spurs are pushing for a deal this month to prevent a rush for his signature next summer.

However, their hopes to signing someone to compete with Harry Kane are continuing to look slim, with almost no links to any strikers.

