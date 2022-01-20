Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following their 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday evening, Manchester United became the first club in history to register 300 away wins in the Premier League.

Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at the Brentford Community Stadium saw United pick up three points at a record 55th Premier League ground.

Since the competition was established back in 1992, a total of 49 other teams have played Premier League football alongside the Red Devils. However, only two of them - Huddersfield and Swindon - managed to stay unbeaten against United at home.

The 13-time Premier League champions may only have won five of their 11 games on the road this season, but they are the most successful travelling side in the history of the English top-flight by some distance.

Their 300-win milestone sees them 41 victories ahead of their nearest pursuers. It becomes all the most impressive when you consider that only 10 teams (including United) have managed to record 100 away wins in the Premier League era.

In recognition of the achievement, we've taken a look at the away records of all 50 teams to have played in the Premier League via Stat Bunker - ranking each in terms of the number of matches they've won.

As dominant as United have been overall, the fact that there are nine teams on this list that haven't managed to break into double figures for victories proves just how tough it can be to grind out a Premier League win.

All time Premier League standings by away matches won

50. Swindon | 1 win | P21, W1, D8, L12

49. Brentford | 2 wins | P11, W2, D4, L5

48. Barnsley | 3 wins | P19, W3, D1, L15

47. Bradford City | 4 wins | P38, W4, D5, L29

46. Huddersfield Town | 4 wins | P38, W4, D9, L25

45. Blackpool | 5 wins | P19, W5, D4, L10

44. Cardiff City | 6 wins | P38, W6, D6, L26

43. Oldham Athletic | 7 wins | P42, W7, D9, L26

42. Reading | 9 wins | P57, W9, D11, L37

41. Hull City | 12 wins | P95, W12, D24, L59

40. Sheffield United | 15 wins | P99, W15, D24, L60

ENTER GIVEAWAY

39. Brighton & Hove Albion | 17 wins | P86, W17, D27, L42

38. Derby County | 20 wins | P133, W20, D35, L78

37. AFC Bournemouth | 22 wins | P95, W22, D18, L55

36. Ipswich Town | 22 wins | P101, W22, D24, L55

35. Birmingham City | 23 wins | P133, W23, D36, L74

34. Nottingham Forest | 25 wins | P99, W25, D27, L47

33. Portsmouth | 25 wins | P133, W25, D31, L77

32. Watford | 26 wins | P142, W26, D24, L92

31. Burnley | 29 wins | P143, W29, D34, L80

30. Queens Park Rangers | 30 wins | P139, W30, D27, L82

29. Swansea City | 31 wins | P133, W31, D29, L73

28. Wolverhampton Wanderers | 32 wins | P143, W32, D41, L70

27. Norwich City | 32 wins | P187, W32, D45, L110

26. Coventry City | 34 wins | P177, W34, D56, L87

25. Charlton Athletic | 35 wins | P152, W35, D42, L75

24. Stoke City | 35 wins | P190, W35, D55, L100

23. Wigan Athletic | 37 wins | P152, W37, D31, L84

22. Wimbledon | 37 wins | P158, W37, D48, L73

21. Sheffield Wednesday | 38 wins | P158, W38, D39, L81

20. West Bromwich Albion | 41 wins | P247, W41, D73, L133

19. Fulham | 42 wins | P285, W42, D91, L152

18. Sunderland | 55 wins | P304, W55, D72, L177

17. Middlesbrough | 55 wins | P287, W55, D85, L147

16. Bolton Wanderers | 56 wins | P247, W56, D53, L138

15. Crystal Palace | 65 wins | P242, W65, D62, L115

14. Leicester City | 82 wins | P296, W82, D73, L141

13. Leeds United | 83 wins | P263, W83, D68, L112

12. Blackburn Rovers | 93 wins | P348, W93, D99, L156

11. Southampton | 95 wins | P435, W95, D114, L226

10. West Ham United | 118 wins | P490, W118, D128, L244

9. Newcastle United | 124 wins | P507, W124, D135, L248

8. Aston Villa | 142 wins | P510, W142, D144, L244

7. Everton | 150 wins | P567, W150, D165, L252

6. Tottenham Hotspur | 186 wins | P566, W186, D147, L233

5. Manchester City | 188 wins | P473, W188, D110, L175

4. Liverpool | 239 wins | P568, W239, D144, L185

3. Arsenal | 246 wins | P567, W246, D153, L168

2. Chelsea | 259 wins | P569, W259, D140, L170

1. Manchester United | 300 wins | P568, W300, D146, L122

The majority of United's triple century of wins came under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson as the legendary Scotsman led the Old Trafford outfit to no less than 13 Premier League titles.

In terms of Premier League supremacy in Manchester these days, it is Pep Guardiola's City who led the way, looking poised to claim a fourth title in five years this season.

Stadiums quiz: Can you name these old British football grounds that are no longer in use?

1 of 20 Let's start easy: What was Tottenham's old ground called? Tottenham Marshes Northumberland Park Tottenham Hotspur Stadium White Hart Lane

They've got a long way to go to match United in terms of historical away day successes, though, trailing by 112 wins, nearly six full seasons of away games.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are also several seasons from breaking the 300-win barrier.

In reality, no side looks set to come near United's number one spot for quite some time. Current interim boss Ralf Rangnick would no doubt love his side to replicate some of the consistency shown in the early years of the Premier League, though.

Liverpool report sparks fury (Reaction via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News