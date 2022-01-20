Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid survived a huge scare as they beat Elche in their Copa del Rey clash on Thursday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti named a strong side as Los Blancos looked to reach the last eight of the competition.

But they found it tough going to break down a plucky Elche side.

There were no goals in the opening 90 minutes as the game went to extra-time.

Real were dealt a huge blow when Marcelo was shown a red card in the 102nd minute for a professional foul.

Things went from bad to worse when Gonzalo Verdu notched the opener for the home side a minute later.

But Real battled back, though, and were level five minutes later courtesy of Isco's strike.

Eden Hazard then stepped off the bench to give Real the lead in the 115th minute.

Elche thought they had snatched a late equaliser but their goal was ruled out for a foul.

Toni Kroos started the game and played 90 minutes of his side's victory.

The German was given a bizarre booking late in the second half and to say he was furious would be an understatement.

Kroos was penalised for a 'foul' in the 78th minute and was shown a yellow card. Replays showed he came no where near making contact. Watch the moment below...

Even Kroos felt the need to make a sarcastic comment about his yellow card on Twitter after the game.

Kroos had every right to be livid. View some of the reaction to the moment below...

Fortunately for Real the booking had no real effect on the game and they managed to secure a late victory.

They are now in the last eight of the Copa del Rey. They will find out their quarter-final opponents when the draw is made in Madrid on Friday.

