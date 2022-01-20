Tottenham transfer news: Conte sent clear message after Di Marzio update on 22/yo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has urged Tottenham to avoid pandering to Japhet Tanganga just because he came through the club's academy.

The 22-year-old is enduring a tough time right now having made several errors in Spurs' Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea and FA Cup game with Morecambe.

What's the latest news with Tanganga?

It's been a real mixed few months for the defender, who initially made a bright start to the season, starting the first four Premier League games under Nuno Espirito Santo. But since being dismissed against Crystal Palace in September, Tanganga hasn't really recovered.

He's still managed to make 17 appearances, 15 of which were starts, but Tanganga is currently going through a period that all defenders dread.

Having cheaply conceded possession for Chelsea's opener in Tottenham's 2-0 defeat earlier this month, the youngster than headed the ball against Ben Davies later in the first half, which led to an own goal. Tanganga's fortunes haven't changed since, with the versatile defender arguably at fault for Morecambe's goal and Antonio Rudiger's winner in the second leg against the Blues.

Tanganga has since been linked with a loan move to AC Milan, with the player himself concerned about his game-time once Cristian Romero and Eric Dier return from their respective injuries.

And Bridge has warned Spurs to be more ruthless in moving players on, regardless of whether they're youth products.

What did Bridge say about Tanganga?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Is he going through a crisis of confidence at the moment? I don't know, or is he just not at the level? Let's not pander to players just because they came through the club's academy.

"If he's not good enough, then you have to move them on."

Does Tanganga have a future at Tottenham?

Tanganga has shown signs this season that he could establish himself at this level, while on the other hand, he's thrown in a host of mistakes.

Take the Palace red card and the gift for Kai Havertz. Had he shown a touch of composure, he could have easily avoided putting himself in either situation and putting Tottenham on the back foot in each.

Gianluca Di Marzio's report does say that a move to Milan would be with an option to buy, which would rule him out of having a future in North London, but should he spend the remainder of the season in Italy before returning to Spurs next summer, it could do his game and maturity levels the world of good.

