Leeds transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa facing big problem over £8m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United target Jason Knight does not 'want to leave' Derby County in the January transfer window amid growing interest in the midfielder's services, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 20-year-old has been linked with several Premier League sides in recent weeks as the Rams' desperate financial situation continues to drag on.

What is the latest news involving Knight?

According to a report by Football League World in December, Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Burnley and Newcastle United were also keeping close tabs on Knight alongside Leeds.

And now, The Times claim that Marcelo Bielsa's charges have registered interest in the Republic of Ireland international, who could be available for £8 million this winter.

The Whites are set to face stiff competition for Knight's signature, though, with Burnley and Newcastle also contemplating making bids for the in-demand youngster.

Despite Knight establishing himself as a pivotal member of Wayne Rooney's first-team squad, making 20 appearances in all competitions this season, the former England legend may be forced to sell his prized asset.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Derby need to provide proof of funding for the rest of the season if they are to avoid further points reductions, and sanctioning the exit of one of their most talented stars could do just that.

What has Jones said about Knight?

Although the Midlands outfit are in the Championship relegation zone following a whopping 21-point deduction for breaching finance rules, their form has been outstanding.

Rooney's charges have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in recent weeks to leave themselves just eight points from safety.

Another disaster for Chelsea as Brighton seal DRAW at the AMEX! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

And Jones has revealed that Knight is in no rush to leave Pride Park and is enjoying his time working under Rooney.

He told GiveMeSport: “Knight doesn't actually want to leave Derby right now. So, even though it’s a good move for him, while Rooney's there, I think he's quite enjoying it.”

Do Leeds need Knight?

Leeds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements this month after talisman Kalvin Phillips was ruled out of action until March with a hamstring injury.

It seems as though Adam Forshaw would be joining Phillips on the treatment table after coming off in the first half against West Ham, but he has provided a positive update since.

1 of 15 Which club did Danny Mills start his professional career at? Ipswich Town Norwich City Bristol City Bristol Rovers

Nevertheless, Bielsa remains short of options in the engine room and multiple potential targets have been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Knight could be the standout candidate, though, given his relatively low price tag, international experience and potential, meaning Bielsa must surely carefully consider a formal offer.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News