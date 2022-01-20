Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have reached the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday evening.

It was all to play for at the Emirates Stadium after the first leg ended goalless.

But it was the Reds who progressed to the final after a convincing display in north London.

Diogo Jota opened the scoresheet in the final half.

He then combined with Trent Alexander-Arnold to bag his second with 15 minutes remaining and secure the win for his side.

Arsenal finished the game with 10-men as Thomas Partey was sent off in stoppage time.

Partey has been on international duty at the African Cup of Nations in recent weeks.

Ghana were knocked out of the competition earlier this week and Partey flew back to London on Thursday afternoon.

He made himself available for the game against Liverpool as he wanted to help Arsenal to the final.

Mikel Arteta named Partey on the bench and he put him on in the 74th minute with the hope that he could change the game.

But Partey was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

He received his first in the 87th minute, before being given his marching orders for a poor challenge moments on Fabinho later. View the moment below...

It really has been a week to forget for the Ghanaian.

Partey will now miss Arsenal's Premier League clash against Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the final, which takes place on February 27 at Wembley Stadium.

