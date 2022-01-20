Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

The Catalan giants got off to an awful start as Iker Muniain's second minute goal gave the hosts an early lead.

Ferran Torres scored his first Barca goal 18 minutes later with a beauty which nestled in the top corner.

However, it looked as if Barca would exit the competition when Inigo Martinez gave Athletic the lead with four minutes remaining.

But Dani Alves was not about to let Barca exit the competition that easily.

The Brazilian produced a crazy bicycle kick in the 93rd minute to find Pedri inside the box.

Pedri made no mistake to send the game to extra-time. Watch the goal below...

Reminder: Alves is nearly 40 years old and he's still producing moments of pure magic like that. Incredible.

Unfortunately for Barca, Alves' brilliance was all in vain as Muniain's 106th minute penalty saw Athletic win 3-2.

To make matters even worse for Barca, both Ansu Fati and Pedri both left the pitch in extra-time through injury.

Athletic will find out their opponents for the quarter-finals when the draw takes place in Madrid on Friday.

Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Betis and Valencia are among the teams they could face in the last eight.

Barca are next in action on Sunday evening when they take on Alaves in a La Liga clash.

