Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday evening.

Barca trailed 2-1 in the dying moments but managed to take the game to extra-time thanks to Pedri's 93rd minute equaliser.

But Iker Muniain's 106th minute penalty condemned Barca to a 3-2 defeat and an exit from the competition.

Barca's night was made even worse given they suffered multiple injuries.

Ansu Fati was one player that failed to see the game out.

The youngster has had a torrid time with injuries in the past.

He has missed 65 Barcelona games and missed over a year of action in total since the 2019/20 season.

And he's set for another period on the sidelines after coming off in extra-time against Athletic Bilbao.

The youngster pulled up while chasing the ball and needed to be substituted. He was in tears as he made his way off the pitch.

The footage makes for heartbreaking viewing and you can view it below...

You've got to feel sorry for Fati. The 19-year-old has had so much bad luck with injuries in his young career.

Xavi revealed after the game that Fati will go for tests on Friday.

"Tomorrow we will see [about the extent of the injury]," Xavi told reporters, per Goal. "He has been affected, but tomorrow we will see the diagnosis."

According to Catalan outlet ARAesports, though, it is not good news for the youngster.

They report that Fati has suffered a reoccurrence of his last injury and will be out of action for at least two months.

Hopefully tests reveal that his injury is not as bad as feared and he is back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Fati wasn't the only Barca player that suffered a knock on Thursday.

Xavi also revealed that Pedri, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba also picked up knocks during the game.

Barcelona are next in action on Sunday when they take on Alaves in a La Liga clash.

