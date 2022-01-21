Newcastle transfer news: Gigantic £25.2m target could solve two problems for Eddie Howe

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile could cover two positions for Newcastle if he moves to St James' Park this month.

Badiashile does not turn 21 until March, but Downie thinks he could offer Eddie Howe's men versatility in the second half of the season.

What's the latest news involving Badiashile?

Newcastle have been linked with Badiashile, who is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt, since the start of the transfer window, but have been unable to convince Monaco to sell one of their brightest talents at this stage.

However, it has been reported that the Magpies are set to enter fresh discussions with Monaco to try to get a deal over the line.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 club would be open to selling Badiashile if they receive an appropriate offer.

What has Downie said about Badiashile?

Badiashile is primarily a centre-back, standing at 6 foot 4, but Downie has backed him to be able to fill in at left-back if he opts to move to Tyneside.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Badiashile can play left-back as well as left centre-back, so that might be one who covers both positions.”

Do Newcastle need someone who can play in both positions?

Right now, Howe's side does look particularly weak when it comes to the centre-back and left-back positions.

In the opening week of the January transfer window, they managed to secure the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, and he will be expected to make the right-back role his own between now and the end of the season.

Yet none of Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark or Federico Fernandez have looked particularly convincing at the heart of the defence, with Newcastle only managing to keep one clean sheet in the top-flight this term.

Furthermore, the left-back position is also an issue as Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett have both struggled with injuries, forcing Matt Ritchie to step in to cover when he has spent the majority of his career playing higher up the pitch.

With this in mind, if Newcastle can bring in Badiashile to cover multiple roles over the coming months, this could be a big boost for the Premier League outfit in their battle to stay in the top division.

