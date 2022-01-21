Leeds transfer news: 20 y/o international emerges as 'realistic, cheaper option' for Bielsa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes Derby County's Jason Knight could be a cheaper alternative to Seko Fofana and Brenden Aaronson for Leeds United in the current transfer window.

Leeds look to be keen on adding a midfielder to their ranks before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, and have been linked with a number of potential targets in recent weeks.

What's the latest news on Leeds' pursuit of a midfielder?

According to The Athletic, Leeds had a £15m bid for Aaronson rejected earlier this week by Red Bull Salzburg.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have also been linked with Fofana, who has found the net eight times for Lens in all competitions this season. He is valued by Transfermarkt at £16.2m.

Another option for Leeds is Knight, who has helped give Derby a chance of avoiding relegation from the Championship this season. It has been reported that Newcastle are also keeping an eye on the 20-year-old midfielder.

What has O'Rourke said about Knight?

O'Rourke feels Leeds could manage to tempt Knight away from Pride Park, and has claimed that the club would have to pay less money for his services than they would if they try to land Aaronson or Fofana.

Speaking about Leeds' search for a new midfielder, he told GIVEMESPORT: “Jason Knight – probably a more realistic, cheaper option with everything that’s going on at Derby right now. A good young player, he’s got good experience at such a young age as well, he’s a Republic of Ireland international.”

Should Leeds prioritise Knight over Aaronson and Fofana?

Heading into the final 10 days of the transfer window, Leeds' squad looks stretched, particularly in the middle of the park.

Kalvin Phillips is currently ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Adam Forshaw also picked up a muscle problem in last weekend's win over West Ham.

Therefore, Bielsa needs to bring in a player in the coming days to bolster his team this month.

Aaronson and Fofana may be more established names at this stage in their careers, but they may not be realistic targets in January.

If this is the case then Leeds will need to act quickly, and that could mean that they turn to Knight. He does not turn 21 until next month, but Knight is already vastly experienced for his age, having played in 93 Championship matches, and he could be a useful player to bring in to give Bielsa an extra option in midfield.

